This Recipe for Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Will Leave You Drooling

Lactose intolerant folk, look away. This recipe will be your undoing. It’s a sexy mix of three types of cheese and a heap of milk, and I’m afraid that if you stare too closely, you’ll find yourself with your face planted in the middle of a plate of this stuff.

I say this because I am lactose intolerant and I know, without a doubt, that I would eat this dish if it was placed in front of me.

Anyway. As I am sure you all recall, a recipe for feta pasta, made in a baking dish and popped into the oven recently went viral on TikTok – leading to the entire planet deciding to give the recipe a whirl.

Now, we have a new approach to the tasty pasta dish.

TikTok creator, @thehungerdiaries has shared a new take on the viral feta pasta recipe, and it’s taking off as well. The dish combines mac and cheese and feta with buffalo chicken seasoning. Wild.

You can find the full video here.

How to make The Hunger Diaries’ buffalo chicken mac and cheese feta pasta

The recipe for buffalo chicken mac and cheese feta pasta (quite the mouthful) calls for only a handful of ingredients:

A block of feta

A block of cream cheese

6 cups of milk

About 450g Elbow macaroni

2 1/2 to 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

A few tablespoons of minced garlic

Shredded rotisserie chicken (or whatever chicken you have on hand) – however much you’d like to add

Salt and cracked pepper

Popping this combination into a baking dish, mixing and throwing it in the oven results in a creamy “perfect” pasta dish that will seemingly leave hungry bellies satisfied, and dairy-intolerant bellies cramp-ridden.

Watch the video above for the full recipe. And if you’d like to keep on cooking with TikTok, check out our list of beloved food hacks from the social media platform here.