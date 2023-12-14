Christmas Day Weather 2023: Here’s What You’re in For, Australia

I regret to inform you that Christmas is under two weeks away (find your last-minute gift ideas here, people). No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season in 2023, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather, particularly if you’re planning an outdoor gathering.

Christmas Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years, we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days, and others, we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. With our old friend El Niño back this year, signs point to it being another hot summer.

Here’s how the holiday weather for 2023 is looking.

Christmas Day weather forecast: Here’s what experts predict

Image: iStock

We’re only a couple weeks from Christmas, but data from the Bureau of Meteorology‘s long-range forecasts has helped to give us an idea of what to expect this festive season.

The climate outlook for December through February indicates that rainfall will likely be below average across the north and west of Australia, as well as parts of southern WA and SA. Good news for those planning a beach trip!

The forecast also predicts that both maximum and minimum temperatures will be higher for most of Australia. Unfortunately, the positive Indian Ocean Dipole and El Nino are impacting the weather to the point that the BOM expects temperatures to be 2.5 times more likely than normal to be unusually high (i.e. in the top 20 per cent of the climatological record).

So, basically, expect a very hot and dry Christmas season. Stay safe out there!

Australian capital city Christmas weather forecast

We have some more specific predictions for Christmas Day weather from AccuWeather, but bear in mind these will likely change over the coming weeks.

Sydney Christmas weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 19-27°C

19-27°C Weather: Mostly cloudy with a little rain

Mostly cloudy with a little rain Chance of rain: 55%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 19-26°C

19-26°C Weather: Partly sunny with showers

Partly sunny with showers Chance of rain: 42%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 19-26°C

19-26°C Weather: Partly sunny with showers

Partly sunny with showers Chance of rain: 58%

Brisbane Christmas Day weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 21-30°C

21-30°C Weather: Partly sunny with showers and a thunderstorm

Partly sunny with showers and a thunderstorm Chance of rain: 66%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 22-30°C

22-30°C Weather : Cloudy, chance of showers

: Cloudy, chance of showers Chance of rain: 55%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 21-29°C

21-29°C Weather: Cloudy with thunderstorms

Cloudy with thunderstorms Chance of rain: 40%

Melbourne’s weather forecast for Christmas Day

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 16-26°C

16-26°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

Christmas Day forecast:

Temperature: 16-26°C

16-26°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 15-26°C

15-26°C Weather: Cloudy with a little rain

Cloudy with a little rain Chance of rain: 56%

Darwin Christmas Day forecast

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 24-35°C

24-35°C Weather: Cloudy, afternoon storms

Cloudy, afternoon storms Chance of rain: 40%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 24-35°C

24-35°C Weather: Cloudy, afternoon storms

Cloudy, afternoon storms Chance of rain: 66%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 24-34°C

24-34°C Weather: Cloudy with storms

Cloudy with storms Chance of rain: 70%

Image: iStock

Adelaide Xmas Day weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 15-28°C

15-28°C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 1%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 15-28°C

15-28°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 11%



Boxing Day:

Temperature: 15-27°C

15-27°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 2%

Christmas Day weather forecast for Hobart

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 12-21°C

12-21°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 12%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-21°C

12-21°C Weather : Cloudy little rain

: Cloudy little rain Chance of rain: 55%



Boxing Day:

Temperature: 12-21°C

12-21°C Weather: Cloudy, some rain

Cloudy, some rain Chance of rain: 40%

Canberra weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 12-27°C

12-27°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-27°C

12-27°C Weather : Mostly cloudy

: Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 61%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 12-27°C

12-27°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 4%

Perth Christmas weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 16-28°C

16-28°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 1%

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 16-27°C

16-27°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 2%

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 16-28°C

16-28°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 0%

Stay tuned to this article because we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest Xmas day weather forecast in the lead-up to the festive season.

If you want to continue your planning, here is a look at what’s open over the Christmas break across Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/BOM