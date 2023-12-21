Level Up Your Life

Christmas Day Weather Is Looking Rainy, Here’s the Forecast for Every Aussie Capital City

Lauren Rouse
I regret to inform you that Christmas is under a week away (find your last-minute gift ideas here, people). No matter how you choose to spend the festive season in 2023, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the Christmas weather forecast, particularly if you’re planning an outdoor gathering.

Christmas Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years, we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days, and others, we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. With our old friend El Niño back this year, signs point to it being another hot summer.

Here’s how the weather forecast for Christmas Day and beyond is looking according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

christmas weather 2023
Image: iStock

Australian capital city Christmas Day weather forecast

We have some more specific predictions for Christmas Day weather from BOM, but bear in mind these will likely change over the coming days.

Sydney Christmas weather

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 19-26°C
  • Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers
  • Chance of rain: 50%

Christmas Day: 

  • Temperature: 19-29°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers.
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 20-30°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 30%

Brisbane Christmas Day weather

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 21-30°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, showers
  • Chance of rain: 90%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 22-33°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, shower or two
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 23-31°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, showers increasing
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Melbourne’s weather forecast for Christmas Day

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 14-23°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, shower or two.
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Christmas Day forecast:

  • Temperature: 15-22°C
  • Weather: Showers
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 16-24°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, shower or two
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Darwin Christmas Day forecast

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 28-35°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 29-35°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 28-35°C
  • Weather: Possible morning storm. Showers.
  • Chance of rain: 50%
christmas weather 2022
Image: iStock

Adelaide Xmas Day weather

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 14-23°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 13-21°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy. Possible shower.
  • Chance of rain: 40%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 14-24°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy.
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Christmas Day weather forecast for Hobart

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 13-20°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, shower or two.
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 13-19°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, shower or two.
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 14-22°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, shower or two
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Canberra weather

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 12-26°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, showers increasing
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 14-25°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, high chance of showers,
  • Chance of rain: 90%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 12-23°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Perth Christmas weather

Christmas Eve:

  • Temperature: 17-34°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 0%

Christmas Day:

  • Temperature: 21-32°C
  • Weather: Mostly Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 0%

Boxing Day:

  • Temperature: 17-26°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 5%

Christmas Day weather forecast for regional Australian cities

CityTemperatureForecast
Newcastle19-26°CPartly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Woollongong19-26°CPartly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Coffs Harbour18-29°CShower or two.
Byron Bay20-31°CShower or two.
Gold Coast21-31°CPartly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Sunshine Coast20-33°CPartly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Ballarat10-17°CShowers
Broome28-33°CPartly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
Launceston13-23°CPartly cloudy, slight chance of a shower
Alice Springs19-36°CSunny
Data via BOM

Stay tuned to this article because we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest Xmas day weather forecast in the lead-up to the festive season.

If you want to continue your planning, here is a look at what’s open over the Christmas break across Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/BOM

