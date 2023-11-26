The Best Places to Buy Real Christmas Trees in Australia

While most of us have been stuck with the same bargain-bin plastic Christmas tree for the past 10 years, it is worth considering the fact that you can also opt for the far superior real thing: a real pine Christmas tree – yes, even in Australia.

The problem is, despite it happening every year at the exact same time, no one seems to know where the bloody hell to find them. Here’s a quick guide to making your Christmas pine fresh.

Should I even get a real Christmas tree?

While it sounds environmentally unfriendly to purchase a freshly cut-down tree, which you’ll then dispose of weeks later, it’s not quite as bad as you think. That’s because to make your fantastic plastic tree, oil had to be extracted, the oil had to be turned into plastic, the tree was then exported to Australia, transported to the store where you bought it, and then you took it back to your home. A lot of big bads along the way.

If you use it for a number of years, let’s say 20, then the impact of that single is probably not too high, but if you’re replacing your plastic tree every few years, it’s going to have a pretty bad impact on the environment. (Please don’t do that.)

With real Christmas trees, they’re being planted for a specific purpose — to be pulled out again once they reach maturity and sold off for Christmas setup. During each tree’s lifetime, however, it’s sucking in all that carbon dioxide and exhaling oxygen. Other than the transportation to its final location, the trees’ impact on the environment is quite minimal, provided it’s used for mulch instead of dropped into landfill.

So, the TL;DR is real Christmas trees are arguably better for the environment than your plastic trees. Plus, they don’t take up space once you’re done with them.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Australia?

The best place to secure your real Christmas tree is from the various tree farms across the country. It’s also worth contacting your nearest Bunnings to check if it’s allowing local community groups to fundraise by selling Christmas trees or Christmas cakes on-site this year.

Additionally, some supermarkets and shopping centres sell trees throughout the holiday period, so keep an eye out when doing your next grocery run.

If you need more inspiration on where to find your perfect real Christmas tree, we’ve rounded up a few of the best options around Australia.

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Other states and territories

Enjoy sniffing that fresh pine, Christmas fiends. Oh, and once it’s time to move on from the festive season, here’s a guide on what to do with that real Christmas tree of yours afterwards.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

