Here’s the Weather Forecast for Taylor Swift’s Australian Shows

The next stop on Taylor Swift’s international Eras Tour is Australia which means it’s time to get ready for it. Here at Lifehacker Australia, we’ll usually cover the weather for major events like Christmas or Easter, but we figured the Eras Tour was another milestone event worth looking at the forecast for.

Frontier Touring has outlined that certain items won’t be allowed into Eras Tour venues, including umbrellas. So while it might seem like fun to belt out ‘Midnight Rain’ in the rain, it’s worth knowing the weather ahead of time so you can pack a poncho or jacket in that one A4-sized bag.

Here’s how the weather forecast is currently looking for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Sydney and Melbourne, according to the Bureau of Meteorology and AccuWeather.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Weather Forecast for Melbourne shows

Melbourne Night 1: Friday, February 16

Temperature: 13-24°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 0%

Melbourne Night 2: Saturday, February 17

Temperature: 15-26°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 5%

Melbourne Night 1: Sunday, February 18

Temperature: 16-29°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10%

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Weather Forecast for Sydney shows

Sydney Night 1: Friday, February 23

Temperature: 20-27°C

Weather: Cloudy, humid

Chance of rain: 3%

Sydney Night 2: Saturday, February 24

Temperature: 19-26°C

Weather: Overcast, a morning shower and a little rain in the afternoon

Chance of rain: 55%

Sydney Night 3: Sunday, February 25

Temperature: 21-28°C

Weather: Cloudy, humid

Chance of rain: 25%

Sydney Night 4: Monday, February 26

Temperature: 21-28°C

Weather: Cloudy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Chance of rain: 70%

For the most part, it looks like it will be clear skies for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Australia, although those going on the Monday night in Sydney may want to keep an eye out for any storm development.

Remember that both the MCG and Accor Stadium, where the Eras Tour is being held, are open-air stadiums, so it’s worth paying attention to the weather to help you plan your outfits and travel accordingly.

If you’re missing out over the next couple of weekends, mark your calendars for March, when the Eras Tour will be available to watch at home, regardless of wind, rain or shine.

Lead Image Credit: TAS Rights Management/Getty Images/iStock