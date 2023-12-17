Here’s the Aussie Weather Forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Christmas is but a week away, which means the end of the year is also fast approaching. If you’re putting together some celebratory plans for New Year’s Eve, you might be wondering how the weather plays into all that, particularly as we’re struck by endless heat waves. Here’s the current forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across Australia’s capital cities, as per AccuWeather.

NYE and New Year’s Day weather in Australia for 2023/2024

iStock

Sydney New Year’s Eve weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 20-25°C

20-25°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 56%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 21-27°C

21-27°C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 20%

Brisbane New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 23-30°C

23-30°C Weather: Periods of cloud and sun

Periods of cloud and sun Chance of rain: 25%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 23-28°C

23-28°C Weather: Periods of cloud and sun

Periods of cloud and sun Chance of rain: 20%

Melbourne New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 13-23°C

13-23°C Weather: Partly Sunny

Partly Sunny Chance of rain: 20%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 13-23°C

13-23°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 20%

Adelaide New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 13-24°C

13-24°C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 20%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 13-24°C

13-24°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

Hobart New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 12-19°C

12-19°C Weather: Cloudy, some rain

Cloudy, some rain Chance of rain: 55%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 13-19°C

13-19°C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

Darwin New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 25-32°C

25-32°C Weather: Cloudy with a morning thunderstorm

Cloudy with a morning thunderstorm Chance of rain: 41%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 25-33°C

25-33°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

Perth New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 18-28°C

18-28°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 60%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 18-29°C

18-29°C Weather: Mostly Sunny

Mostly Sunny Chance of rain: 10%

Canberra New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 10-25°C

10-25°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 12-24°C

12-24°C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 25%

For the most part, it looks like we’re in luck with sunny weather and clear skies across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in most capital cities. Hopefully, that means everyone will have prime viewing for this year’s fireworks displays.

If you’re wondering how things are looking for Christmas Day, we have that weather forecast for you here.

Lead Image: iStock

This article has been updated since its original publish date.