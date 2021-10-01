Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the October Long Weekend in Australia

We did it! We made it to another long weekend. The October long weekend is one of the last holiday weekends of the year before (gulp) Christmas. So whether you’re in lockdown or not, make sure to enjoy it. That may be dependant on the weather, however, which has been unpredictable (to say the least) of late.

Coming out of a mild winter, the spring forecast has us looking at another few months of wet weather thanks to the negative Indian Ocean Dipole. Not to mention we’ve had some pretty wild storms in the east this week. So how does this impact your long weekend?

Before we get into the weather forecast, we’ll just point out which Australian states are actually celebrating the long weekend from October 2-4.

NSW, SA and the ACT are celebrating Labour Day and Qld is taking the day for the Queen’s Birthday. Unfortunately, WA, NT, Vic. and Tas. don’t get a public holiday this weekend.

So, without further ado, here’s your weather report for the major cities taking the long weekend, courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology.

What’s the weather for the October long weekend?

Sydney

Saturday, October 2

Weather: Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: 13 – 23°C

Chance of rain: 50%

Sunday, October 3

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 11 – 27°C

Chance of rain: 10%

Monday, October 4

Weather: Mostly sunny

Temperature: 13 – 28°C

Chance of rain: 20%

Canberra

Saturday, October 2

Weather: Cloudy, high chance of showers

Temperature: 7 – 19°C

Chance of rain: 80%

Sunday, October 3

Weather: Partly cloudy, moderate chance of showers

Temperature: 7 – 20°C

Chance of rain: 50%

Monday, October 4

Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers

Temperature: 7 – 18°C

Chance of rain: 60%

Brisbane

Saturday, October 2

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 14 – 28°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Sunday, October 3

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 15 – 30°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Monday, October 4

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 16 – 33°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Adelaide

Saturday, October 2

Weather: Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers

Temperature: 9 – 23°C

Chance of rain: 30%

Sunday, October 3

Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers

Temperature: 12 – 19°C

Chance of rain: 90%

Monday, October 4

Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers

Temperature: 10 – 16°C

Chance of rain: 80%

Bit of a mixed bag with the weather this long weekend. Here’s hoping those of you who have getaway plans can enjoy them and, if not, you can at least get out for a picnic!