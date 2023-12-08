11 Christmas Sales Worth Shopping at JB Hi-Fi

When it comes to picking a Christmas gift, JB Hi-Fi has a wealth of options. From kitchen appliances to gaming to the latest fitness or tech products, JB offers it all. You might even say there’s too much choice. To help with that, we’ve pulled together a list of products from JB Hi-Fi that we think are pretty neat and make good Christmas gifts for all kinds of recipients.

Top JB Hi-Fi Christmas gift ideas

Image: JB Hi-Fi Christmas sale

JB Hi-Fi Christmas sales

Update: JB Hi-Fi has dropped some new sales on Christmas gift options, so if you’re keen to grab a pressie for a bargain, here are a handful of our favourite sales items.

Deals are running through until December 24, 2023, so you have right up until the last minute to grab a bargain Christmas present.

Our favourite gift ideas

More generally, here are our picks from the whole JB catalogue this Christmastime.

Google Nest Hub

Image: JB Hi-Fi

While you may initially be sceptical, Smart Home hubs do, in fact, have many uses. I know I was won over by the Google Nest Hub a few years ago and haven’t removed it from my bedside since. The device can act as a speaker for your music, set your alarms, track your sleep and answer all your common questions (plus more). For under $100, it’s a useful gift people may not know they need.

Pick it up here.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Image: JB Hi-Fi

If your giftee is within Apple’s walled garden, they likely have more than one device that needs charging each night. That’s where something like a 3-in-1 wireless charger comes in handy.

Without taking up too much space on your nightstand, a device like this Belkin option is capable of charging three devices simultaneously while only requiring one charging port. Note that it’s only suitable for iPhone models 12 or above and can also charge AirPods Pro and an Apple Watch.

Check it out here.

TV Backlight

Image: JB Hi-Fi

Adaptive lights are a popular trend right now, and TV backlights are one of the coolest additions to that. The gist is that you attach a light strip to the back of your TV, which will then change colour in time with the imagery on your TV. It makes for an immersive experience as you’re watching and it’s a fun way to light up your entertaining space.

Shop it here.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image: Nintendo

When it comes to choosing a video game for the gamers in your life, there are many potential options for all sorts of players. But one that is sure to be an all-round hit is the new Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Whether you’re a seasoned Mario player or a complete newbie, Super Mario Bros Wonder has something for everyone. It has numerous beautiful worlds to explore, delightful characters to play with and it brings old-school platforming joy.

Pick it up here.

Tile Starter Pack

Image: JB Hi-Fi

We all have those people in our lives who lose everything. Their keys, their wallets, their bags. My answer to that? Put a Tile on it.

Tiles (or AirTags or Smart Tags, whatever your preference) are the easy answer to keeping track of all your belongings from your phone. If you lose something, you can simply ping it with your phone to find it again. It’s also useful for tracking items you wouldn’t expect, like cats or luggage.

JB Hi-Fi sells a Tile starter pack for under $70 that includes two square tiles and a flat card model that can easily slip into your wallet.

Check it out here.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Image: JB Hi-Fi

An ice-cold smoothie is one of the best parts of summer. They’re a refreshing drink on a hot day or post-workout, but they’re not always accessible when you want one. Enter a portable blender like the Ninja Blast, that allows you to prep and carry around your smoothie, before blending it on the go and drinking it all from the same cup.

It’s perfect for those times you’re just making a smoothie for one and don’t want to fork out $10 at a juice bar.

Shop it here.

Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless

Image: JB Hi-Fi

If you want to get someone a set of wireless in-ear headphones but don’t know where to start, the Jabra Elite True Wireless range is a very good option.

The earbuds are easy to use, connect to all kinds of devices and are comfortable in the ear. The audio quality is also very decent for the price point, and they’re slim and convenient to carry around with you.

Check it out here.

While you’re at JB Hi-Fi, don’t forget you trade in your old devices and get some extra cash towards your Christmas shopping.

If you’re seeking some more DIY or homeware-style gifts, you can also find our Christmas guides to Kmart and Bunnings.

Lead Image Credit: JB Hi-Fi/iStock