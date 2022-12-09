A Round-up of the Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Christmas Sales

As the end of the year comes speeding around the corner it’s really time to get your Christmas shopping into gear. If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift, JB Hi-Fi usually has something for everyone, plus they have deals on just about everything. A match made in heaven!

To save you hours of trawling through sales (and many catalogues), we’ve pulled together some of the best Christmas deals from JB Hi-Fi’s current sales.

Best JB Hi-Fi Christmas deals

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Computer deals

Lenovo 14-inch Yoga S7i Pro Notebook – $999 ($500 off)

HP 13-inch Envy X360 2-in-1 Notebook – $1399 ($500 off)

ASUS 13-inch Zenbook 2-in-1 Notebook – $1399 ($700 off)

Samsung 27-inch Curved Full HD monitor – $389 ($50 off)

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Accessory and Gadget deals

Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender – $75 ($54 off)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker 1 Pack – $24.95 ($15 off)

Google Nest Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – $399 ($150 off)

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Gaming Deals

Xbox Series S Console – $499

Nintendo Switch OLED Console – $539

Nintendo Switch Lite Console – $299 ($30 off)

Razer Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset – $99 ($50 off)

Razer Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – $69 ($20 off)

Corsair RGB Premium Wireless Gaming Headset – $179 ($60 off)

Sony INZONE H3 Wireless Gaming Headset – $349 ($50 off)

Buy any Laptop or PC and get a Sony Dualsense Controller in any colour for $99

Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $69 each

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) – $59

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – $69

God of War Ragnarok (PS5) – $109

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4/PS5/Xbox) – $89

The Callisto Protocol (PS5/XSX) – $89

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $99

Sonic Frontiers (PS4/XBX/Switch) – $79

FIFA23 (PS4/XBO) – $49

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Fitness Deals

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sportswatch – $329 ($250 off)

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sport Watch – $646 ($503 off)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smart Fitness Watch – $199 ($100 off)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker – $74 ($75 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – $399 ($100 off)

Theragun Mini Handheld Massager – $199 ($150 off)

Therabody Wave Roller – $99 ($156 off)

JB Hi-Fi Christmas TV and Entertainment Deals

LG 75-inch 4K NanoCell Smart LED TV – $1995 ($500 off)

LG OLED Evo 4K Smart TV – $5995 ($2000 off)

LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $3295 ($1000 off)

Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV – $595 ($200)

Amazon Fire TV Stick – $39 ($40 off)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – $79 ($20 off)

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Audio deals

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $77 ($42 off)

BOSE QuietComfort 45 Headphones – $429 ($66 off)

BOSE SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – $199 ($50 off)

UE Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $269 ($60 off)

UE Wonderboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $99 ($50 off)

Audio Technica LP3XBT Fully Automatic Turntable – $499 ($200 off)

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Home Appliance Deals

Sunbeam Compact Barista – $199 ($70 off)

Sunbeam Iced Coffee Maker – $89

Philips Essential Connected Air Fryer – $299 ($100 off)

Ecovacs OZMO N8 Pro Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum – $599 ($200 off)

Eufy HomeVac S11 Life Stick Vac – $199 ($200 off)

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute – $1499

JB Hi-Fi Christmas Smart Home Deals

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display – $79 ($70 off)

Google Nest Hub Max – $299 ($50 off)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – $59 ($60 off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – $99 ($100 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $19 ($40 off)

Keep an eye on JB Hi-Fi’s website because new Christmas deals are popping up all the time. If you’re after other Xmas deals in Australia, check out our deals page.