A List of Affordable Bunnings Christmas Gift Ideas for the DIY Lovers in Your Life

We’re officially in December, Christmas is closing in and the Black Friday sales are over. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t great deals to be found, however, particularly from everyone’s favourite hardware retailer, Bunnings.

We’ve pulled together some of the best Christmas gift ideas from Bunnings for you below.

The best Christmas gift ideas from Bunnings

Saxon 3 Piece Garden Tool Set

Image: Bunnings

If you’re buying for the burgeoning green thumb in your life, get them started with a neat little garden tool set. Bunnings sells one made by Saxon for under $10, and it includes the basics like a pitchfork, trowel and cultivator, as well as a soft transportable kneeling pad.

Check it out here.

Tool Kit

Image: Bunnings

We’ve all been in a situation where we find ourselves in need of a few tools. Whether it be building a new piece of furniture or some DIY around the house, its always handy to have basic equipment on hand.

Enter this great gift idea, a 75-piece carry case Tool Kit from Craftright. It contains all the basics like a hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers and hex keys in an easy carry case, and it costs less than $50.

Take a look here.

Succulent

Image: Bunnings

Plants are thoughtful gifts, but they can be more maintenance than they’re worth. Those rules don’t apply to succulents, which are some of the easiest plants to keep alive and can help to bring a spot of greenery to any space.

This cute little succulent comes in a designer ceramic pot and costs under $20.

Pick it up here.

Pizza Stone Set

Image: Bunnings

Make-your-own pizzas have been popular since the pandemic, and anyone can be a chef thanks to the ease of access to quality pizza stones. A nice beginner choice is this one from Bunnings, which is just $23 and can easily hold a 30cm pizza. It also comes with a stainless steel cutting wheel to divvy up your pizza once its cooked. You can even use the stone as a charcuterie board when it’s not pizza night.

Buy it here.

Raised Garden Bed

Image: Bunnings

Raised garden beds are all the rage right now. They’re easy to maintain and can be placed anywhere, not just where you have access to soil – which is particularly useful for those in high rises.

Something like this one from Bunnings is easy to assemble and easy to transport, making it a great gift idea for those always talking about growing their own herbs or veggies.

Check it out here.

Lead Image Credit: Bunnings