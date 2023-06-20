JB Hi-Fi’s Online Trade-in System Makes It Super Easy to Swap Old Devices for Cash

With every year comes a new phone/console/laptop launch that many of us rush out to buy, and when the dust settles, we’re left with a pile of unused devices. What do you do with them? Well, JB Hi-Fi wants to give you money for them, and its upgraded online trade-in system makes that easier than ever.

Trade-in deals are nothing new, but JB Hi-Fi has made this easier with an online quote system that gives you immediate credit to use in-store or online. Here’s how it works:

How to trade in your old devices at JB Hi-Fi

Start by heading to JB Hi-Fi’s trade-in portal.

From there, to get an online quote, you’re going to need the following:

The device you want to trade in, including the make and model, as well as the serial/unique identifier number on phones or consoles.

A valid Australian credit card

A physical photo ID – either a driver’s licence or passport. You will also be asked to take a selfie to verify your identity.

You can then go ahead and select the device category you want to trade in. Right now, JB Hi-Fi accepts the following:

Apple iPhone (iPhone 5C and above)

Apple iPad

Apple Watch (all generations)

MacBook

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Tablet

Samsung Watch

Android Phone

Laptops (HP and Lenovo branded)

Microsoft Surface

Gaming consoles (Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One)

Once you’ve selected your category, you’ll need to answer a few survey prompts about your device, and then you’ll be given an instant quote.

If you choose to accept the trade value you’ll be asked to enter the serial number and other personal details to receive your credit, which comes in the form of a JB Hi-Fi eGift Card. This will need to be spent on the purchase of a new phone, computer, tablet or gaming console and cannot be redeemed for cash.

After all that, you have five days to return your old device. JB will provide you with an Australia Post eParcel label which allows you to mail your device for free at your local post office. Be warned that if you accept your trade-in credit and don’t send your device JB will charge your credit card for the value of the trade-in credit.

Also, be sure to back up and erase any of your data from your device before returning it.

Consider this your chance to collect all those old devices gathering dust in your home and make some money off them.