You Can Grab Any PS5 Controller For $76 From JB Hi-Fi

Now that buying a PS5 for Christmas seems to be a bit more realistic, the next thing you have to think about is games and accessories. That might just include PS5 controllers, which are normally over $100 (ouch!).

There are quite a few great multiplayer games available on PlayStation 5 like It Takes Two and the Unravel games (and more), so getting an extra controller to keep the Player Two’s of the family happy is a pretty good idea. Thankfully, JB Hi-Fi’s newest catalogue has dropped the prices of their PS5 Dualsense Controllers right before Christmas.

Currently, the whole range of PS5 Dualsense Controllers available at JB Hi-Fi (including the fancy-shmancy ones that are usually $10 more) are going for $76 each. That’s $30-$40 off their regular prices, meaning an extra $30-$40 to use on whatever else people buy in their day-to-day lives. Ham? Socks? Ham socks? Who knows, but it’s there!

Here are the direct links for each colour:

Unlike the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropping to eye-watering prices before disappearing entirely and going back up at full price (lol), these prices are legit! And pretty good considering gaming is already incredibly expensive!

If you’re looking for more deals to cash in on before Christmas, you can check out our list of the best gaming deals in Australia right now.