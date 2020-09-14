Dyson Week Australia: Save up to $200 and More on Big Ticket Items

For the first time in Australia, Dyson has launched Dyson Week, an online sales event to shop a range of limited time offers on some major products.

People are nuts for Dyson products here in Australia because of their functionality. Whenever there’s a sale, the frenzy to grab a solid Dyson deal is very real. Now, with a week dedicated to Dyson sales via the company’s official website, you’re going to have to get in their fast if you want to nab a discounted big ticket item.

The online event launched on Monday 14 September and will continue up to Sunday 20 September. You’ll be able to take advantage of the technology giant’s major product discounts, gift with purchase offers and bundle deals during these seven days.

Note: All Dyson products comes with a two-year warranty.

Available promotions for Dyson Week

Here’s a look at the type of offers you’ll be able to get during Dyson Week.

Price promos

$200 off the Dyson V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum cleaner.

$200 off the Dyson Pure Cool Desk Purifier, which also comes with an additional filter valued at RRP $99 (available 16-17 September)

Bundle offers (14-15 September)

When purchasing a Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan and one of the products below, you can save $299. These include:

Dyson Airwrap styler (combined RRP of both products: $1,298. Dyson Week price: $999)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin (combined RRP of both products: $1,098. Dyson Week price: $799)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater (combined RRP of both products: $1,398. Dyson Week price: $1,099)

Gift with purchase offers

You can buy Dyson V11 Outsize Pro cord-free vacuum and save up to $199 by receiving either:

An additional click-in battery for up to 120 minutes of fade free power OR;

A Dyson V11 Dok to dock and charge your vacuum and neatly store a tool

When you buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Limited Edition set (includes a Dyson designed brush and comb), you’ll also receive:

A magnetic Dyson designed display stand valued at $99. This will help you neatly store your hair dryer and styling attachments (available 18-20 September)

Visit the Dyson website for more information.

