Grab your wallets, folks, because Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 has officially kicked off. The bi-annual shopping event started yesterday and will run for 53 hours, so there are going to be loads of Click Frenzy deals piling up over the coming days. However, we’re here to make life simpler for you by collecting all the best deals in one place.

When does Click Frenzy Main Event start?

Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 starts Tuesday, October 24, at 7 pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, October 26. That’s a total of 53 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to start their sales early and extend them beyond the two-day event, so keep an eye out for that wherever you plan to shop.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping for the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.

The best Click Frenzy Main Event beauty sales

Fenty Beauty Instagram

The best Click Frenzy Main Event fashion sales

Cotton On Instagram

The best Click Frenzy Main Event homewares sales

Dyson Instagram

Emma Sleep — Up to 20 per cent off select products

— Up to 20 per cent off select products Dyson — Up to $500 off select products

Up to $500 off select products Amart Furniture — 15 per cent off online and in-store

15 per cent off online and in-store Canningvale — Up to 85 per cent off site-wide

Up to 85 per cent off site-wide Ecosa — Up to 40 per cent off sitewide

Up to 40 per cent off sitewide Adairs — Linen Lovers save up to 40 per cent on select products

Linen Lovers save up to 40 per cent on select products Hendeer — 20 per cent off storewide

20 per cent off storewide BCF — Save on a whole bunch of stuff

— Save on a whole bunch of stuff Sodastream — Up to 13 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 13 per cent off sitewide Forty Winks — Save 30 to 50 per cent off sitewide, including furniture, mattresses and bedding

— Save 30 to 50 per cent off sitewide, including furniture, mattresses and bedding Autobarn — Save 30 per cent off a huge range of Automotive categories

— Save 30 per cent off a huge range of Automotive categories Danish By Design — 50 to 90 per cent off select products

— 50 to 90 per cent off select products Linen House — Save 20 per cent off sitewide when you spend at least $200 and use the promo code ‘FRENZY20’

— Save 20 per cent off sitewide when you spend at least $200 and use the promo code ‘FRENZY20’ Spotlight – Get 40 per cent off all quilt cover sets, cushions and throws by KOO

– Get 40 per cent off all quilt cover sets, cushions and throws by KOO Big W – Save 30 per cent off

The best Click Frenzy Main Event wellness sales

Vush / @ariellanyssa Instagram

Lovehoney — Up to 60 per cent off sale

— Up to 60 per cent off sale Wild Secrets — Save up to 60 per cent + an extra 20 per cent off sale using the code ‘FRENZY20’

— Save up to 60 per cent + an extra 20 per cent off sale using the code ‘FRENZY20’ VUSH — Up to 75 per cent off

— Up to 75 per cent off JSHealth — Save up to 50 per cent on top formulas

— Save up to 50 per cent on top formulas Floraly — 15 per cent off with code FRENZY1023

— 15 per cent off with code FRENZY1023 Peppermint Grove Australia — 20 per cent off sitewide, excluding the Holiday Collection

— 20 per cent off sitewide, excluding the Holiday Collection Moss St Fragrances — Up to 30 per cent off ceramics and up to 20 per cent off diffuser refills

— Up to 30 per cent off ceramics and up to 20 per cent off diffuser refills Everlast — Up to 50 per cent off punching bags, gloves and more

— Up to 50 per cent off punching bags, gloves and more NORMAL — 50 per cent off sitewide when you take their anonymous sex survey

The best Click Frenzy Main Event tech sales

Bose Instagram

Bose — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers

— Save up to 40 per cent off a range of headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers The Good Guys — Save up to 20 per cent off a range of computers, TVs and kitchen appliances when you use the promo code ‘FRENZY23’

— Save up to 20 per cent off a range of computers, TVs and kitchen appliances when you use the promo code ‘FRENZY23’ JB Hi-Fi — Get an extra 10 per cent off all categories, in-store and online, when you use the code ‘CLICKOCT23’

— Get an extra 10 per cent off all categories, in-store and online, when you use the code ‘CLICKOCT23’ Lenovo – Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs and laptops when you use the promo code ‘CFMAIN23’

– Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs and laptops when you use the promo code ‘CFMAIN23’ Kogan — Up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items from our top-selling categories

— Up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items from our top-selling categories Appliances Online — Save on a massive range of home appliances and whitegoods, including washing machines, fridges, TVs and more

What is Click Frenzy?

Starting in 2012, Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20 per cent to 80 per cent off a range of products.

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

You can find our full guide on how to get access to the best Click Frenzy Main Event deals, including the 99 per cent off deals, right here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.