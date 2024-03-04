Refresh Your Wardrobe With These PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sales

Wallets at the ready, because there’s a new sale event in town. Click Frenzy has partnered with PayPal for Fashion Frenzy, which is a sale covering some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands in Australia. These include 50 per cent off fashion at Myer, 25 per cent off almost everything at Surf Stitch and $150 off Dyson hair care tools.
If you’re looking to give your wardrobe a refresh – especially as we roll into the cooler part of the year – here are the best deals available during the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale.
Table of contents
When does PayPal Fashion Frenzy start?
The PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale kicked off today, March 4, at 12pm (AEDT) and is set to run until midnight, Saturday, March 9. That means you have roughly six days to nab yourself a deal from the following brands and retailers.
The best PayPal Fashion Frenzy fashion sales
- Ally – Save 70 per cent off
- Betts – Save 30 per cent off site-wide
- Bras N Things – Save up to 70 per cent off bras, knickers, lingerie and sleepwear
- Charles Tyrwhitt – Save up to 30 per cent off sale shoes and $30 off chinos
- Clarks – Save up to 20 per cent off select boots, shoes and sandals
- Culture Kings – Get two shorts and tees for $69.95
- DC Shoes – Take an extra 25 per cent off with the code FASHIONFRENZY
- Doughnut – Save 5 per cent off storewide with the code FRENZY5, along with 15 per cent off on orders with three items or more with the code FRENZY15
- General Pants – Save 25 per cent off the edit
- Glue Store – Save up to 40 per cent off select brands, like Nike, Adidas and Nude Lucy
- Guess – Get up to 20 per cent off full-price styles, including watches, handbags, wallets and more with the promo code G20OFF
- Julius Marlow – Save up to 20 per cent off dress shoes
- Modi Bodi – Get 25 per cent off period undies
- Myer – Save up to 50 per cent off a range of women’s and men’s fashion, along with homewares
- Oodie – Huge clearance sale with nothing over $49
- Oxford – Save 40 to 70 per cent off, and 30 per cent off new arrivals
- OzSale – Save on a huge range of brands, including up to 60 per cent off Gap apparel, up to 35 per cent off select cologne and 40 to 60 per cent off select bedding
- Princess Polly – Buy one, get one 40 per cent off with the code FRENZY40
- Replay – Save 30 per cent off full-price jeans and pants
- Rockwear – Score two pairs of tights for $100
- Strandbags – Save up to 40 per cent off
- Superdry – Save up to 50 per cent off tees, shirts, pants and more
- Surf Stitch – Save 25 per cent off almost everything
- Une Piece – Save up to 20 per cent off site-wide
- Viktoria & Woods – Take a further 20 per cent off sale items
- Volley – Save 30 per cent off selected styles
- yd. – Save 25 per cent off shirts
- You + All – Save up to 70 per cent off
The best PayPal Fashion Frenzy beauty sales
- Adore Beauty – Receive a complimentary gift with purchase
- Chemist Warehouse – Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range
- Dyson – Save $150 off select hair care tools with the promo code FRENZY150
- Estee Lauder – Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+
- ghd – Save up to 20 per cent off select styling tools
- Inika Organic – Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products
- Oz Hair and Beauty – Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+
- Skinceuticals – Save 20 per cent off routine sets
- WelleCo – Save 30 per cent off your first month on any new subscription with the promo code PAYPAL30
The best PayPal Fashion Frenzy sports apparel and footwear sales
- Adidas – Shop at an extra 10 per cent off at Adidas Outlet
- Everlast – Save up to 25 per cent off apparel
- Fila – Save up to 70 per cent off site-wide
- Rebel – Save on a huge range of clothing, footwear, tech and more
- Reebok – Spend $150 and save 20 per cent; spend $200 and save 30 per cent; spend $300 and save 40 per cent
- Roxy – Take an extra 25 per cent off sale items with the promo code FASHIONFRENZY
- Sportitude – Save up to 50 per cent off
- Under Armour – Buy two and take 30 per cent off
- Zoggs – Save up to 60 per cent off swimwear
Image: Instagram/Reebok/General Pants/WelleCo
