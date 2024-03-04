Refresh Your Wardrobe With These PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Wallets at the ready, because there’s a new sale event in town. Click Frenzy has partnered with PayPal for Fashion Frenzy, which is a sale covering some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands in Australia. These include 50 per cent off fashion at Myer, 25 per cent off almost everything at Surf Stitch and $150 off Dyson hair care tools.

If you’re looking to give your wardrobe a refresh – especially as we roll into the cooler part of the year – here are the best deals available during the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale.

When does PayPal Fashion Frenzy start?

The PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale kicked off today, March 4, at 12pm (AEDT) and is set to run until midnight, Saturday, March 9. That means you have roughly six days to nab yourself a deal from the following brands and retailers.

The best PayPal Fashion Frenzy fashion sales

Image: iStock/Natee Meepian

The best PayPal Fashion Frenzy beauty sales

Image: Estee Lauder

Adore Beauty – Receive a complimentary gift with purchase

– Receive a complimentary gift with purchase Chemist Warehouse – Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range

– Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range Dyson – Save $150 off select hair care tools with the promo code FRENZY150

– Save $150 off select hair care tools with the promo code FRENZY150 Estee Lauder – Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+

– Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+ ghd – Save up to 20 per cent off select styling tools

– Save up to 20 per cent off select styling tools Inika Organic – Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products

– Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products Oz Hair and Beauty – Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+

– Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+ Skinceuticals – Save 20 per cent off routine sets

– Save 20 per cent off routine sets WelleCo – Save 30 per cent off your first month on any new subscription with the promo code PAYPAL30

Image: Rebook

Adidas – Shop at an extra 10 per cent off at Adidas Outlet

– Shop at an extra 10 per cent off at Adidas Outlet Everlast – Save up to 25 per cent off apparel

– Save up to 25 per cent off apparel Fila – Save up to 70 per cent off site-wide

– Save up to 70 per cent off site-wide Rebel – Save on a huge range of clothing, footwear, tech and more

– Save on a huge range of clothing, footwear, tech and more Reebok – Spend $150 and save 20 per cent; spend $200 and save 30 per cent; spend $300 and save 40 per cent

– Spend $150 and save 20 per cent; spend $200 and save 30 per cent; spend $300 and save 40 per cent Roxy – Take an extra 25 per cent off sale items with the promo code FASHIONFRENZY

– Take an extra 25 per cent off sale items with the promo code FASHIONFRENZY Sportitude – Save up to 50 per cent off

– Save up to 50 per cent off Under Armour – Buy two and take 30 per cent off

– Buy two and take 30 per cent off Zoggs – Save up to 60 per cent off swimwear

Image: Instagram/Reebok/General Pants/WelleCo