These Are the Cheapest NBN Plans Across Every Speed Tier

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been meaning to refresh your internet connection and wouldn’t mind cutting down on your monthly bill as well, there are plenty of NBN providers out there who are offering NBN connections with top evening speeds for cheap. In fact, most come with introductory offers that last for the first six months of your connection with no lock-in contracts, so you could hypothetical hop from deal to deal.

While everyone wants a fast internet connection plan, you don’t necessarily need to pay a premium price to get that speed. If you’re looking for a new NBN connection that’ll let you save a few bucks in the process, these are the cheapest plans currently available in Australia across every speed tier.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

An NBN 25 connection is pretty bare-bones when it comes to typical evening speeds, but it’s also relatively cheaper when compared to other NBN speed tiers. However, if you live alone or with one other person, and your internet needs aren’t more complicated than “likes to stream Netflix”, an NBN 25 connection will get the job done.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 25 plans available, SpinTel is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $44 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $49.95 per month thereafter. At full price, this is one of the cheapest plans in this tier, but the trade-off is that SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 20Mbps, which is a bit slower than some of the other NBN 25 plans.

After that, Tangerine‘s NBN 25 plan has been discounted to $44.90 per month for the first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, so you can expect a congestion-free connection.

Exetel also has typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, but is a bit more expensive than Tangerine. With this provider, you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months before increasing to $64.95 per month ongoing.

Southern Phone is also offering an introductory discount for its NBN 25 plan, but unlike other providers, this deal lasts for the first 12 months of your connection. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $55 per month for an entire year, before it jumps up to $65 per month.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’ll have a few people sharing your internet connection at any given time and/or have more demanding needs when it comes to being online (like gaming), an NBN 50 connection is a reasonable option.

Dodo is running a deal that gives it the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.80 per month, but this offer only lasts for the first six months of your connection before jumping up to $75 per month.

Exetel does have a slightly more expensive deal going, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, then $74.95 per month after the discount period ends.

SpinTel has one of the best all-around value NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s still one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans going.

Tangerine is also offering an NBN 50 plan that’ll set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel, and Tangerine are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going at $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month once this discount period ends. However, Tangerine is reporting speeds of up to 92Mbps

Next up is Dodo, which is currently running an offer for new customers where they’ll pay $63.85 per month for the six months of their connection. After this discount period ends, the monthly cost of Dodo’s NBN 100 plan jumps up to $85 per month. This offer is available until July 31.

While Dodo’s discount price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, its full price cost is cheaper. Dodo is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Southern Phone is up next, with an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll pay $65 per month for the first 12 months. After your first year with the provider ends, the price will increase to $85 per month.

If you want a fast NBN 100 plan, Exetel is currently reporting congestion-free evening speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll pay $84.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Exetel, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

SpinTel has an NBN 100 offer that’s a bit more expensive than Exetel’s at $69 per month for the first six months. However, the full price of SpinTel’S plan – $79.95 per month – makes it the cheaper option in the long run and one of the cheapest plans in this entire tier. SpinTel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to make sure that you can actually connect to one in the first place. This speed tier is only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 250 plans, Exetel‘s NBN 250 plan isn’t too shabby. With evening speeds of 225Mbps, you’ll pay $83.95 per month for the first six months and then $108.95 per month after the offer period ends.

Superloop has the next cheapest plan, with an offer where the first six months of your connection will set you back $88.95 per month, and then $108.95 once the discount finishes. While Exetel may have the cheaper introductory price, Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, making it an impressive option if you’re looking for something fast.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN 250 with a discount, Southern Phone has a discount offer where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first 12 months for typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. After your first year with the provider, your monthly bill will jump up to $115 per month.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $100, Mate is offering an NBN 250 plan for $99 per month, with typical speeds of 196Mbps. While Mate isn’t offering any introductory deals like other internet providers, you can save yourself $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle in a mobile plan (which start from $20 per month).

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you want the fastest NBN speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The good news is that there are a fair few introductory deals available.

Similar to its NBN 250 plan, Exetel has a solid deal available for first-time customers – $99 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $119 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 400Mbps.

If you do want a faster NBN 1000 plan, Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. This plan will cost you $99 per month for your first six months, and then $119 per month thereafter – so its overall value is better than Exetel’s in the long run.

Once again, Southern Phone has a cheap entry price of $115 per month for the first 12 months, but once again has a fairly sharp price increase to $135 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, making it the second-fastest NBN 1000 provider, after Telstra.