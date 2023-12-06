ALDI Is Bringing a New Cheap Beer and Pop-up Pub to Australia

Who would’ve guessed that ALDI has become home to some of the best liquor around? Following the launch of its summer and winter wine ranges and its range of beers (which have won awards), ALDI is now coming out with its next big thing – a new IPA beer!

Image: ALDI

Aptly named ALD IPA, the new beer is brewed in partnership with BrewDog – which has a number of different bars across Australia and crafts beer all over the world.

“Produced in our state-of-the-art brewery in sunny Brisbane, our new ALD IPA is packed with all the hops and flavours you dream of in a quintessential summertime beer. It may boast a price tag fitting for ALDI, but it is the same high quality that BrewDog fans are so used to enjoying across our entire range, so we hope that Aussies enjoy picking up a case of ALD IPA in their weekly shop and cracking open a cold one this summer,” Ed Bott, BrewDog Australia CEO, said in a statement about the new beer.

ALD IPA is packed with four different hops that provide a fruity ale taste with hints of citrus, stone fruits and toast, all at 4% ABV. A four-pack of ALD IPA will cost just $13 and will be available at ALDI stores around the country (where liquor is sold).

But wait, that isn’t all. Customers in Sydney have the chance to get a preview of the new beer at ALDI’s Special Brews event.

To join in on what ALDI is calling ‘a night out for less than a tenner,’ you can head over to Hotel Sweeneys in Clarence Street, Sydney CBD, on Wednesday, December 13, between 3:00 pm-7:00 pm. Attendees can purchase up to three ALD IPA cans for $3.25 each and then chill out and enjoy the vibes.

ALDI will also provide premium Blackstone ‘Black Edition’ deli-style chips (in ‘Smokey Chorizo’ and ‘Truffle and Olive Oil’ flavours) on the house for attendees. Additionally, BrewDog will be slinging limited edition stubby holders and socks to commemorate the occasion, AND all the profits from the night are going to charity, Camp Quality.

Sounds like a pretty fun way to catch up with friends or colleagues this festive season, right?

Like everything with ALDI, however, it will be first come, first served, so gather the group chat and get in quick to secure your tinnies on the night.

If you can’t make it to Special Brews, never fear, because you’ll be able to head over to your local ALDI and pick up ALD IPA (and Blackstone chips) in store from December 20.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI/Hotel Sweeneys