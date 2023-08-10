9 Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Don’t Reek of Forgetfulness

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Don’t sound the panic alarm just yet. We’ve still got a couple of weeks left before Father’s Day comes around on Sunday, September 3. If you’ve been scratching your head trying to figure out what to get daddy dearest this year, don’t worry because we’ve rounded up a bunch of gift ideas that will make his Father’s Day unforgettable.

After all, we’re all busy people and sometimes life gets in the way. It’s not an excuse, because at the end of the day, we all just love our dads and want him to say, “Nice, I’ll actually use this!”

Ahead, let us unpack the best last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas.

Image: Knobby

Socks and jocks are an easy Father’s Day gift that you can grab simply by stopping in at your local Kmart or Coles. However, we reckon you can do a little bit better than your classic Bonds multi-pack.

Knobby is an underwear subscription that can be delivered as often as monthly. Instead of settling for a set of all grey underwear, dad can be surprised with a fun, colourful new design as often as he likes. You can even choose to grab him a sock subscription as well to complete the whole package.

A delicious hamper

Image: Hamper Emporium

When in doubt, grab a hamper! Hamper Emporium has you covered, offering a bunch of scrumptious baskets that can include anything from cocktails, to a bottle of red, artisan cheeses and fancy chocolates that dad won’t be able to resist. These hampers take all the effort out of choosing your gift, including hand-delivering it if you can’t be there for the big day this year.

Here are some of our favourite hamper picks:

Give Dad an Experience

Image: iStock/Judd Brotman

If you’re too late to grab a physical gift, a gift voucher for a once-in-a-lifetime-style experience is an incredibly thoughtful idea. From helicopter rides and swimming with sharks to a gourmet cooking lesson, there’s no shortage of fun to be had. Just make sure you load up enough so he can take you, too!

RedBalloon has pulled out all the stops for Father’s Day, while Adrenaline has a range of gift voucher options broken down by price.

A dessert box

Edible Blooms is a service we’ve used many times for our friends and family, and it never disappoints. Full of a unique range of delicious gift ideas, from its donut boxes to chocolate bouquets, it’s one of those easy set-and-forget gifts that work perfectly for events such as Father’s Day.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks from its Father’s Day selection, including this incredible golf-themed donut box:

A streaming subscription

Image: iStock/hocus-focus

If dad froths a good TV binge, a streaming subscription is the perfect last-minute gift. Treat HBO obsessives (House of the Dragon anyone?) to a Binge subscription. Does dad prefer to watch the footy? No dramas, why not grab him a Kayo subscription? For those who prefer more wholesome viewing, a Disney+ subscription or Netflix gift card is a way to go.

Is dad still listening to ads on Spotify? Do him (and yourself) a favour by gifting him a voucher for Spotify premium.

Now, if you’ve still go a bit of time up your sleeve (or can blame your present being a little late on the post), we’ve come up with a few Father’s Day gift ideas worth getting shipped straight to the big man.

Craft beer subscription

Image: Craft Cartel

If your dad loves getting on the beers, then why not treat him to a subscription from Craft Cartel? You can choose a membership plan that starts from just $25 per month and treats you to a discounted beer voucher, the chance to win a free case each month and a bunch of other benefits.

While it won’t necessarily ensure a free case of beer is delivered to his front door every week, it will save him plenty of money on alcohol in the long run if he’s the type to enjoy a couple of drinks while watching the footy during the week.

Book dad a cruise

It seems like Aussies everywhere are booking flights left, right and centre at the moment. If your old man would prefer something slower paced, then why not pool together some funds with your siblings and book him a fancy cruise to enjoy with mum?

Celebrity Cruises will let you pick from dozens of destinations, from Tasmania to the Bahamas and even Japan. Let him kick back, relax and sail away on the seven seas with a cocktail in hand.

eBook and audiobook subscription

If dad is a voracious reader, we’re certain he’d enjoy a good-old fashioned eBook or audiobook voucher so he can stock up more books. Even if he swears by his paperback collection, he’s gotta admit sooner or later that his sagging shelves can’t take anymore weight.

Depending on his eReader of choice, we’ve rounded up three types of subscriptions from Kindle, Kobo and Audible. Even if dad isn’t quite the reader, or perhaps he’s someone who doesn’t get to do a lot of sitting down, we highly recommend grabbing him an Audible voucher to try. Whether he’s mowing the grass or driving in his truck, at least he’ll have something to occupy his brain aside for endless radio repeats.

Meal subscription

Image: Marley Spoon

Trying to decide what to have for dinner every week is a tiring mental chore. After so many years fending for yourself, there’s nothing quite like these meal subscriptions that take all the planning out of your day-to-day worries.

Whether dad wants to put together his own meals, make them from scratch or he just wants to throw it in the microwave after a long day at work, these dinner subscriptions will take most of the grunt work out of grocery shopping. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re all pretty healthy recipes too that can be catered to your dad’s dietary requirements.