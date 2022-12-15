Gift Your Loved Ones a Perfect Beard This Christmas

If you know someone with a beard, you’ll know how precious it is to them. They’ll also probably go to any length to keep that bushy mate prim and proper. If that’s the case, why not gift the beard owners with the best in-house barber experience care with Cremo’s top products this Christmas?

That’s right, award-winning men’s grooming brand Cremo has launched in Australia just in time for Christmas. They’ve got everything a beard owner could possibly want from an extensive line of men’s beard and hair styling, body wash, shave prep and skin care products.

We’ve listed a few products below that we reckon make the perfect Christmas gift this year for people with beards or for the men in your life who are always hard to buy for.

Christmas gift ideas for your mate’s beard

Achieve a barber-grade shave

CREMO Shave Cream Original – $24.99

Nothing is better than finding the perfect shaving cream that isn’t too harsh on your skin but still brings the cleanest results.

Cremo’s highly concentrated shaving cream contains unique molecules that become slick when mixed with water, allowing for a blade to glide effortlessly over the skin.

According to Cremo, you only need one almond-sized squeeze meaning your supply should last 90 days, longer than average shaving cream or gel.

Get CREMO Shave Cream Original here.

For barber-grade beard care

CREMO Cooling Beard & Scruff Cream – $24.99

As someone with a beard, I know how itchy and unruly it can sometimes get, especially when you have sensitive skin.

This lightweight, leave-in moisture helps soothe beard itch and condition facial hair.

I would be ecstatic if I got this beard cream as a gift on Christmas, to be honest.

Get CREMO Cooling Beard & Scruff Cream here.

Haircare for men

CREMO Cooling 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner – $19.99

Why waste your time putting in shampoo and conditioner when you can just do it at the same time?

Cremo’s shampoo and conditioner will leave hair feeling clean and perfectly balanced in one go.

Get CREMO Cooling Shampoo & Conditioner here.

Body care for men

CREMO Reserve Collection Palo Santo Body Wash, Luxury Fragrance Shower Gel – $29.99

Cremo’s shower gel is layered with a complex formula that evolves as you shower, which is fun.

This body wash will leave the skin feeling luxurious which to me, is the perfect gift you can give on Christmas.

Who doesn’t want to have smooth and deliciously smelling skin?

Get CREMO Body Wash here.

There you have it, the perfect gifts to get the men in your life who are always tricky to buy for.