5 Custom Gift Ideas That’ll Make a Real Impression This Christmas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One of the hardest parts about Christmas is shopping for presents. Hunting down the perfect gift for mum, dad, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers — it all becomes a bit overwhelming. Especially when it feels like they’ve already got everything they need. So, it’s time to get creative and look at things like DIY presents, custom Christmas gifts and out-of-the-box ideas.

On our noble quest to come up with some creative ideas, we of course took to Pinterest to find some inspiration. We found things like custom tote bags, embroidered hats and hoodies, the classic custom mug (for dad, of course), monogrammed picnic blankets and tea towels, and more.

Now, all that was left to do was find a one-stop printing shop to get all of our goodies customised. Cue: The Print Bar, a small Australian business that specialises in small orders and digital printing. They custom print a range of stuff, including tees, hoodies, singlets, mugs, hats, and more. Plus, they offer specialised embellishments like embroidery, which is great for those more personal feeling touches.

They also won’t break the bank by forcing you to order massive batches of goodies, you can do small drops at pretty reasonable price points.

Scroll to see what we’ve uncovered as cool custom Christmas gift ideas so far.

READ MORE 12 Christmas Gag Gift Ideas That’ll Spice Up Secret Santa This Year

Custom Christmas Gift Ideas from Print Bar

An embroidered hat

I found a bunch of cute little embroidered hats on Pinterest which gave me the perfect custom Christmas gift idea for your bestie who always wears a baseball hat. Print Bar also lets you add a little design to the back of the hat, so we’d add their initial on the back for an extra special touch. To the left, you can see an example from Print Bar’s IG.

A custom tote bag

As someone who loves a good tote bag, I can say that if I wrapped a custom one from a friend or loved one, I’d be stoked. I found a few good ideas on Pinterest but this one design by @rosaliedemoel.illustrations from Print Bar’s IG will serve as good inspiration while I get my creative on in Canva.

A custom t-shirt

I actually found this cool tee via Print Bar’s Instagram designed by @hayleandshine and it serves as inspo for a cool gift idea. If you consider yourself a bit of an artist, or if your giftee does, why not get some original art printed on a tee for them?

A personalised apron

What about a beautiful personalised apron for the baker in your life? This cute printed one from @hydrangealanehome is serving as inspo. All you need to do is come up with your own custom design and Print Bar will pop it on there for you.

A cheeky little custom mug

Stop it! How cute is this custom mug? If you’re a punny kinda person and you’re struggling to think of a gift for the coffee lover in your life, why not make your own cheeky mug? Print Bar makes it super easy, you literally just drag and drop your design and let them do the rest.

Couldn’t find what you’re looking for? We’ve got more Christmas gift ideas and gift guides over here.