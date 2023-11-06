Apple Fitness+ Has Introduced Custom Workout Plans

Apple is into the third year of its exercise subscription service, Fitness+, and things are looking pretty positive. The service dodged the price hike that many of Apple’s other subscription platforms received and it’s continually being updated with features, like the newly added custom plans.

Fitness+ provides a number of pre-recorded workout sessions across a range of areas like HIIT, Strength, Yoga and Core, which can be filtered according to preference of time, trainer, music genre and, in some cases, body focus areas.

In recent months, Apple has added things like workout collections, which group together videos aimed at targeting a specific fitness goal. But with the iOS 17 update also comes Custom Plans, which means you can finally curate the workout plan of your dreams.

How Custom Plans work in Apple Fitness+

According to Apple, Fitness+ Custom Plans are designed to fit into your schedule and help you meet your goals. You’ll be able to select from a range of filters, like your available workout days and the duration of your workout, which Apple will then use to pre-fill a plan for you. This saves you time from scrolling through countless videos to find one you like.

To try it out, here are the steps:

Open the Fitness app on your iPhone and tap Fitness+. Tap to Build your plan. From there, select the days you want to work out, the duration of your workout, how long you want the plan to last and the types of activities you want to do (up to 5). By tapping Review Plan you can do any of the following – choose when to start the plan, choose a preference for music or trainers, or change and add activities to your plan. Once you’re happy with your selections, tap Create Plan.

After creating a Custom Plan you still have the option to do things like rename it, preview the workouts in your plan for the week and modify them by swapping out certain activities.

Apple will send you notifications to nudge you to follow your workout plan (which you can switch off in notifications settings), and if you’ve had enough of your Custom Plan, you can choose to delete it.

FYI, these plans can only be built in the Fitness+ app on your iPhone, not your Apple TV. However, your Custom Plan will then appear as an option in your Fitness+ app on Apple TV if you are logged in with the same account on both devices.

This is a pretty neat addition to Fitness+ and makes it feel like you’re getting even more personalised training out of your subscription service rather than forking out heaps on a PT or gym membership. The even better news is that you no longer need an Apple Watch to use it, either.

Lead Image Credit: Apple