Overnight Weet-Bix Is Our New Breakfast Obsession: Here Are 3 Tips for Making It

Breakfast, as we all know, is the most important meal of the day, but often it can be so boring. As a result, we’ve seen trends like air fryer breakfasts and overnight oats take over. Perhaps you’ve even seen the overnight Weet-Bix trend that’s been blowing up on TikTok.

With a similar concept to overnight oats, overnight Weet-Bix is a popular trend for Aussie meal preppers who want to make their daily serve of Weet-Bix a bit more exciting.

If you’re unfamiliar, the process is basically this. You crush up a few bricks of Weet-Bix, then add milk and allow it to soak. You then mix some plain yoghurt with a protein powder of your choice and layer it on top of your base of Weet-Bix. You can then add optional toppings like fruit or nuts. Put it all in the fridge to soak overnight, and you’ll have a high-protein healthy breakfast that’s kind of like digging into a cheesecake.

It’s not a breakfast choice that will appeal to everyone, but if you are looking to hop on the overnight Weet-Bix train, here are some tips we’ve found that help to make a tastier meal.

How to make the best overnight Weet-Bix

Don’t use too much milk

Even when you’re having a normal bowl of Weet-Bix, it’s important to get the milk-to-cereal balance correct. This ratio is difficult at the best of times. Weet-Bix tends to soak up liquid slowly, kind of like a pot plant, leading you to want to pour extra milk until you can see that it’s saturated. You’re going to want to resist that urge.

If you drown your overnight Weet-Bix in too much milk, it comes out as a liquidy, soggy mess, which isn’t all that pleasant to eat. Instead, after you’ve crushed up your Weet-Bix brick, pour your milk in small amounts and stir it through until you can see that the Weet-Bix is soft, but not completely drowning.

Soak your Weet-Bix in protein powder

Many overnight Weet-Bix recipes will tell you to add your choice of protein powder and flavouring to your yoghurt topping, which is a completely viable way of doing it.

However, I’ve found it’s better to add your protein powder at the milk and Weet-Bix stage of the process, allowing the flavours to seep into the cereal itself overnight.

Add your own crunch

Many of the criticisms lobbied against overnight oats, and indeed overnight Weet-Bix, is that the end result is a bit of a cold mushy mess. This is not entirely untrue, so the key to avoiding that is to make your own crunch with your chosen toppings.

I’ve found adding some nuts, a bit of honeycomb or some crushed biscuits can give you that added crunch that you may be missing. Plus, it gives you a licence to get a bit creative so that not every overnight Weet-Bix brekkie is the same.

If you’re a fan of overnight Weet-Bix and have some extra tips you want to share, feel free to comment them below.

Lead image credit: TikTok/@mamamiaaus, @laracagan_, @cleanfreshlifestyle