Rise and Shine to These Strawberry Overnight Oats for Breakfast

If you’re a big ol breakfast fan (like me), chances are you’ve often run into mornings where you’re left disappointed by a lack of time to produce the kind of meal you’d like to kick your day off with. To avoid that, your best bet is to prepare your breakfast the night before. It sounds like a lift, but with a few minutes of effort, you can achieve a pretty tasty dish the following day. For that reason, we thought we’d share a quick and tasty recipe for strawberry overnight oats.

Taking to our favourite resource for solid recipes, TikTok (of course), we found a pretty damn popular recipe for strawberry overnight oats by creator @kaelimaee. The video has been liked a whopping 2 million times and counting, so if you want to give overnight oats a try for the first time, it’s pretty safe to say this is likely to be a good place to start.

Anyway, here’s the recipe for you.

How to make strawberry overnight oats

What you’ll need for overnight oats:

Oats

Milk

Greek yoghurt

Chia seeds

Strawberries (as many as you like)

Honey

Directions for overnight oats:

Portion out individual serves of oats and top up with milk. Here, @kaelimaee uses three regular cup-sized containers for this. Top up with 3 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt and one teaspoon of chia seeds. Slice up strawberries into small pieces and add to your oat mixture. Top up with a drizzle of honey. Mix your oats well. Seal the containers and pop them into the fridge overnight. In the morning, take your pre-prepared oats and add them to a bowl with fresh granola, more strawberries and honey. Yum!

Check out the full video of @kaelimaee making her overnight oats recipe below.

If you’re not much of a strawberry fan, you can also check out this oats recipe using apples instead.