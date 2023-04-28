These Are the Brands Australians Trust the Most in 2023

So much can live or die on a brand name these days. If a brand’s reputation is tarnished, you’re less likely to trust them, and vice versa. As consumers, it can be hard to know where to place our trust – as well as our well-earned cash – but a new survey has revealed some of Australia’s most trusted brands in 2023.
Reader’s Digest has revealed the results of its 24th Annual Most Trusted Brands Survey and there are definitely some names you’ll recognise on the list.
What are Australia’s most trusted brands?
The results of Reader’s Digest’s survey are collated from a sample of 2,800 Australians. Each participant completed an online questionnaire asking them to name the brand that they trust across 74 categories and then to rate these brands and explain why.
The results of the survey are as follows:
- Dettol
- Weber
- Cadbury
- Bunnings Warehouse
- Panadol
- Victa
- Band-Aid
- Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia
- Dulux
- Glen 20
- Specsavers
- Selleys
- Bega Cheese
- Dyson
- Cancer Council Sunscreen
- Dairy Farmers
- Ryobi
- Bridgestone
- Sanitarium Weet-Bix
- Woolworths
Highlights in some of the specific categories include:
- Australian Iconic Brand: Bunnings Warehouse
- Bank of the Year: Bendigo Bank
- Airlines: Singapore Airlines, (HC: Qantas, Air New Zealand)
- Breakfast food: Weet-Bix (HC: Uncle Toby’s Oats, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes)
- Cars: Toyota (HC: Mazda, Mercedes-Benz)
- Coffee Machines: DeLonghi (HC: Breville, Sunbeam)
- Confectionary: Cadbury (HC: Lindt, Darrell Lea)
- Dishwashers: Bosch (HC: Miele, LG)
- Electricity Provider: AGL (HC: Origin, Energy Australia)
- Fridges: Westinghouse (HC: Samsung, Fisher & Paykel)
- Health Insurance: Bupa (HC: Medibank, HCF)
- Household cleaning products: Dettol (HC: Pine O Cleen)
- Milk: Dairy Farmers (HC: Devondale, Pauls)
- Ovens: Westinghouse (HC: Miele, Fisher & Paykel)
- Retailers: Bunnings Warehouse (HC: Kmart, JB Hi-Fi)
- Superannuation: Australia Super (HC: HESTA, Hostplus)
- Supermarkets: Woolworths (HC: Coles, ALDI)
- Vacuum cleaners: Dyson (HC: Electrolux, Miele)
You can see the winners across all categories here.
We have to agree with the voters here and say that Dyson is definitely unmatched in the vacuums category, at least in our experience. We’ve also tested our share of coffee machines and can vouch for a few of the winning brands on the list.
But enough about us. Do you agree with the winners here, or is there a brand you trust more than you want to shout out? Let us know in the comments.
