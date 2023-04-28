These Are the Brands Australians Trust the Most in 2023

So much can live or die on a brand name these days. If a brand’s reputation is tarnished, you’re less likely to trust them, and vice versa. As consumers, it can be hard to know where to place our trust – as well as our well-earned cash – but a new survey has revealed some of Australia’s most trusted brands in 2023.

Reader’s Digest has revealed the results of its 24th Annual Most Trusted Brands Survey and there are definitely some names you’ll recognise on the list.

What are Australia’s most trusted brands?

The results of Reader’s Digest’s survey are collated from a sample of 2,800 Australians. Each participant completed an online questionnaire asking them to name the brand that they trust across 74 categories and then to rate these brands and explain why.

The results of the survey are as follows:

Dettol Weber Cadbury Bunnings Warehouse Panadol Victa Band-Aid Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia Dulux Glen 20 Specsavers Selleys Bega Cheese Dyson Cancer Council Sunscreen Dairy Farmers Ryobi Bridgestone Sanitarium Weet-Bix Woolworths

Highlights in some of the specific categories include:

Australian Iconic Brand: Bunnings Warehouse

Bunnings Warehouse Bank of the Year: Bendigo Bank

Bendigo Bank Airlines: Singapore Airlines, (HC: Qantas, Air New Zealand)

Singapore Airlines, (HC: Qantas, Air New Zealand) Breakfast food: Weet-Bix (HC: Uncle Toby’s Oats, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes)

Weet-Bix (HC: Uncle Toby’s Oats, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes) Cars: Toyota (HC: Mazda, Mercedes-Benz)

Toyota (HC: Mazda, Mercedes-Benz) Coffee Machines: DeLonghi (HC: Breville, Sunbeam)

DeLonghi (HC: Breville, Sunbeam) Confectionary: Cadbury (HC: Lindt, Darrell Lea)

Cadbury (HC: Lindt, Darrell Lea) Dishwashers: Bosch (HC: Miele, LG)

Bosch (HC: Miele, LG) Electricity Provider: AGL (HC: Origin, Energy Australia)

AGL (HC: Origin, Energy Australia) Fridges: Westinghouse (HC: Samsung, Fisher & Paykel)

Westinghouse (HC: Samsung, Fisher & Paykel) Health Insurance: Bupa (HC: Medibank, HCF)

Bupa (HC: Medibank, HCF) Household cleaning products: Dettol (HC: Pine O Cleen)

Dettol (HC: Pine O Cleen) Milk: Dairy Farmers (HC: Devondale, Pauls)

Dairy Farmers (HC: Devondale, Pauls) Ovens: Westinghouse (HC: Miele, Fisher & Paykel)

Westinghouse (HC: Miele, Fisher & Paykel) Retailers: Bunnings Warehouse (HC: Kmart, JB Hi-Fi)

Bunnings Warehouse (HC: Kmart, JB Hi-Fi) Superannuation: Australia Super (HC: HESTA, Hostplus)

Australia Super (HC: HESTA, Hostplus) Supermarkets: Woolworths (HC: Coles, ALDI)

Woolworths (HC: Coles, ALDI) Vacuum cleaners: Dyson (HC: Electrolux, Miele)

You can see the winners across all categories here.

We have to agree with the voters here and say that Dyson is definitely unmatched in the vacuums category, at least in our experience. We’ve also tested our share of coffee machines and can vouch for a few of the winning brands on the list.

But enough about us. Do you agree with the winners here, or is there a brand you trust more than you want to shout out? Let us know in the comments.