‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

These Are the Brands Australians Trust the Most in 2023

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: April 28, 2023 at 12:42 pm -
Filed to:brands
HomeLifeshopping
These Are the Brands Australians Trust the Most in 2023
Image: iStock

So much can live or die on a brand name these days. If a brand’s reputation is tarnished, you’re less likely to trust them, and vice versa. As consumers, it can be hard to know where to place our trust – as well as our well-earned cash – but a new survey has revealed some of Australia’s most trusted brands in 2023.

Reader’s Digest has revealed the results of its 24th Annual Most Trusted Brands Survey and there are definitely some names you’ll recognise on the list.

What are Australia’s most trusted brands?

The results of Reader’s Digest’s survey are collated from a sample of 2,800 Australians. Each participant completed an online questionnaire asking them to name the brand that they trust across 74 categories and then to rate these brands and explain why.

The results of the survey are as follows:

  1. Dettol
  2. Weber
  3. Cadbury
  4. Bunnings Warehouse
  5. Panadol
  6. Victa
  7. Band-Aid
  8. Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia
  9. Dulux
  10. Glen 20
  11. Specsavers
  12. Selleys
  13. Bega Cheese
  14. Dyson
  15. Cancer Council Sunscreen
  16. Dairy Farmers
  17. Ryobi
  18. Bridgestone
  19. Sanitarium Weet-Bix
  20. Woolworths

Highlights in some of the specific categories include:

  • Australian Iconic Brand: Bunnings Warehouse
  • Bank of the Year: Bendigo Bank
  • Airlines: Singapore Airlines, (HC: Qantas, Air New Zealand)
  • Breakfast food: Weet-Bix (HC: Uncle Toby’s Oats, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes)
  • Cars: Toyota (HC: Mazda, Mercedes-Benz)
  • Coffee Machines: DeLonghi (HC: Breville, Sunbeam)
  • Confectionary: Cadbury (HC: Lindt, Darrell Lea)
  • Dishwashers: Bosch (HC: Miele, LG)
  • Electricity Provider: AGL (HC: Origin, Energy Australia)
  • Fridges: Westinghouse (HC: Samsung, Fisher & Paykel)
  • Health Insurance: Bupa (HC: Medibank, HCF)
  • Household cleaning products: Dettol (HC: Pine O Cleen)
  • Milk: Dairy Farmers (HC: Devondale, Pauls)
  • Ovens: Westinghouse (HC: Miele, Fisher & Paykel)
  • Retailers: Bunnings Warehouse (HC: Kmart, JB Hi-Fi)
  • Superannuation: Australia Super (HC: HESTA, Hostplus)
  • Supermarkets: Woolworths (HC: Coles, ALDI)
  • Vacuum cleaners: Dyson (HC: Electrolux, Miele)

You can see the winners across all categories here.

We have to agree with the voters here and say that Dyson is definitely unmatched in the vacuums category, at least in our experience. We’ve also tested our share of coffee machines and can vouch for a few of the winning brands on the list.

But enough about us. Do you agree with the winners here, or is there a brand you trust more than you want to shout out? Let us know in the comments.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.