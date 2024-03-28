6 Kmart Items That’ll Get Your Home Feeling Cosy for Under $100

The change of season is always a fun excuse to redecorate your home – or at least, spice it up a little. Autumn is in full swing now, and warm colours and textures are flooding our Pinterest feeds, so we’ve found some great Kmart items to help you transform your space, without breaking the bank.

Check out our picks below!

How to create a cosy autumn vibe with Kmart

Kmart Autumn

Touch lamps:

Say goodbye to that headache-inducing white light in your bedroom, and hello to a cute set of lamps from Kmart (like these $25 touch ones or this $12 ceramic base lamp). The first step in transforming a space is changing the lighting. Choose a lamp that suits your aesthetic and pair it with a warm lightbulb, and you’ll instantly give your room a more inviting feel.

Comfy bed linen:

Fresh bed sheets are one of life’s simplest pleasures, but they can also be really expensive. Kmart’s affordable range of bed linen makes it easier to indulge and transform the bedroom to fit that autumnal energy you’re looking for. These gingham flannelette sheets are $40 and look adorable.

A bean bag:

Bean bags scream comfort, and Kmart’s collection of bean bags is perfect for helping you hone in on that cosy and relaxed autumn vibe. They’re also light and easy to move around, so you can create a cosy nook in any room of the house.

Cute candle holders:

These gorgeous candle holders from Kmart are a fantastic centrepiece for a dining table. They’re stylish, they match autumn’s earthy tones, and are incredibly cheap ($5). What more could you ask for?

Amber tumblers:

These warm-hued tumblers paired with a few candle holders will get everyone fawning over your autumnal set-up. The best part? They’re only $8 if you can get your hands on any – they’re sold out online.

A fresh rug

No living room is complete without a rug. They frame a room and can help you develop a theme in a space, as well. Rugs can be expensive, but Kmart’s wide range is cost-effective and stylish. This Arch rug is $80 for the medium size, and if you ask us, it looks expensive.

