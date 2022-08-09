Kmart’s August Living Range Will Help You Create a Boujee Home on a Budget

Kmart has really been stepping up their home range styles of late and their new August Living range is proof of that. What’s great about the new range is that, in classic Kmart style, you can make your home feel boujee whilst still staying on your budget.

From glassware in colours I can only best describe as a melting sunset, to a very fancy boucle swivel chair, Kmart’s August Living range will allow you to turn your home into a boho oasis or a sleek manhattan-style apartment.

It seems that a lot of the pieces seem to have been inspired by TikTok or even recent trends, like the rise of boucle furniture. Personally, I’m here for it.

Let’s dive right in, shall we?

Kmart’s August living range highlights

Living

2 Tier Rattan Look Shelf – $32

Arch Mirror – $22

Baywatch Framed Print – $21

Brushed Gold Arch 2 Tier Wall Shelf – $25

Collette Rug – Extra Large – $129

Fan Palm Framed Print – $21

Faux Shell Dish – $10

Indie Bamboo Table (Natural) – $45

Luca Rattan Side Table – $45

Luna Coffee Table with Marble Top – $119

Luna Side Table with Marble Top – $69

Marley Lounge Chair – $149

Mirror with Shelf and Hooks – $52

Rattan Look Round Wall Shelf – $32

Rylee Cushion – $14

Sea Shell Embossed Framed Canvas – $25

Slatted Buffet Unit – $79

Soho Marble Side Table – $49

Stella Marble Side Table – $45

Sundae Boucle Chair – $119

Dining

4 Pink Palm Acrylic Tumblers – $10

6 Amber Hammered Tumblers – $14

Bella Mug – $1.75

Bella Side Plate – $1.75

Bella Small Bowl – $1.75

Paper Rattan Fringed Placemat – $3.25

Reactive Brown Glazed Pot (medium) – $7.50

Sahara Dining Plate – $3.50

Sahara Large Bowl – $3.50

Sahara Mug – $3.50

Terrazzo Serving Board – $13

White Scalloped Oval Platter – $9

Winnie Rug (extra large) – $129

Vases

Amber Glass Object – $4

Glazed Ceramic Vase – $13

Large Circle Cut-Out Vase – $15

Shell Shaped Vase – $12

Tall Amber Ribbed Vase – $13

Tall Textured Ceramic Vase – $13

Tortoise Shell Fluted Vase – $12

U Shaped Stem Vase – $6

Kmart lighting and candles

Beaded Pendant – $99

Bella Tiered Chandelier – $55

Blisse Brass Wall Sconce – $25

Celine Table Lamp – $49

Chloe Table Lamp – $39

Estelle Floor Lamp – $89

Lula Table Lamp – $59

Vivienne Shell Light – $15

You can peruse the new range and more on Kmart Australia’s website. Some of these products are online only, so check on Kmart’s website to see if the product you want is available.

If you need some inspiration for your redecorating, check out our styling tips for every room in your home.