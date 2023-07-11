How on Earth Do You Fall Asleep on a Plane? Here’s What Experts Recommend

As anyone from Australia will know it takes a long-haul flight to travel pretty much anywhere. With those long flights come the troubles of trying to sleep in an uncomfortable economy seat. Some people can fall asleep anywhere, but for those who struggle to sleep on planes, we’ve pulled together some tips from experts.

Top tips for sleeping on a long plane flight

The experts over at Bed Kingdom in the UK have shared their top tips for falling asleep on that dreaded long-haul flight, which include:

Which seat to choose

When it comes to choosing where on the plane you want to sit there are pros and cons to every situation. Here are some to consider:

Window seat – Whenever possible, select a window seat for your flight as it provides a solid surface to lean against while sleeping and gives you control over the window shade, allowing you to create a darker environment.

– Whenever possible, select a window seat for your flight as it provides a solid surface to lean against while sleeping and gives you control over the window shade, allowing you to create a darker environment. Middle seat – Sleeping in a middle seat can be more challenging due to the limited space available. Make sure to store all your belongings in the overhead locker to give yourself as much legroom as possible. When sitting in the middle seat, plane etiquette says you get both armrests, so make sure to board early and claim your space as soon as you’re seated. Also, bringing a neck travel pillow is essential, offering comfort and supporting your head while dozing off sitting upright.

– Sleeping in a middle seat can be more challenging due to the limited space available. Make sure to store all your belongings in the overhead locker to give yourself as much legroom as possible. When sitting in the middle seat, plane etiquette says you get both armrests, so make sure to board early and claim your space as soon as you’re seated. Also, bringing a neck travel pillow is essential, offering comfort and supporting your head while dozing off sitting upright. Aisle seat – If you are sleeping in an aisle seat, make sure to utilise the aisle armrest. Since you have easy access to the aisle, you can use the aisle armrest as additional support for your head or upper body when sleeping.

Make sure you book your seat ahead of time if your airline allows it.

Loosen your shoelaces before sleeping

According to Bed Kingdom’s experts, keeping your shoelaces too tight for an extended period of time can end up compressing nerves and restricting blood circulation to your feet, allowing your feet to fall asleep midway through your sleep.

Therefore, loosening your laces can help maintain healthy circulation and allow you to sleep for longer.

You might even consider wearing slip-on shoes or travel socks to provide more freedom for your feet while on the flight.

Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine

While it may be tempting to indulge in that free coffee or glass of wine, be aware it could mess with your sleep on a plane and make you feel dehydrated.

Drinking alcohol is actually an inhibitor of sleep as you spend less time in the rapid eye movement (REM) stage, which makes you feel more tired when you wake.

Uncross your legs

While it may be comfortable at first to cross your legs on a plane, this actually limits blood flow to one half of your body and places extra stress on your lower spine. According to the team at Bed Kingdom, if you try and sleep in this position for an extended period it will likely wake you up.

The sleep experts suggested instead keeping your legs parallel with your knees slightly bent, and that you move and stretch where possible to reduce swelling in your feet and ankles.

Pack a sleeping kit

When it comes to sleeping on a plane you’ll need all the help you can get, which is why experts suggest bringing a sleeping kit full of travel items that will heighten your chances of falling asleep.

This may include:

Eye mask

Travel pillow (memory foam recommended)

Noise-cancelling headphones and/or earplugs

A scarf that can be rolled up and used as a pillow or blanket.

Hopefully, some of these tips help you grab some sleep on your next long-haul flight. If you need help packing for your trip check out some of our top tips.