Top Kmart Products to Entertain With This Summer

Any time of year is a good time to have friends and family around, but it’s particularly at this time of year that we think of hosting gatherings. When it comes to things to do at these gatherings, you’ll probably want to have a stock of entertainment equipment, whether it be games, electronics or other activities. That’s where Kmart comes in, because the retailer has something for all your entertainment needs (and at a cheap price too!)

Let’s take a look at some of Kmart’s best entertainment products for your home gatherings.

The top entertainment products at Kmart Australia

Soundbar

Image: Kmart

When it comes to good home movie night you need good sound to go with it. TV speakers are pretty good these days but nothing beats the depth of a soundbar. Kmart has a pretty cheap one on offer for just $79 that allows you to connect wirelessly via bluetooth or an HDMI plug – the perfect way to upgrade your home cinema set up for cheap!

Check it out here.

Portable Projector and Screen

Image: Kmart

Speaking of home cinema, summer is the perfect time to throw on an outdoor movie, but to do that you might need a projector and screen. Kmart has both for a reasonable price.

The portable projector screen offers a 120-inch screen and is light and portable for easy placement around your yard or for taking on the road. The projector, meanwhile, is wi-fi capable and can also play DVDs, plus it only weighs a kilogram, making it easy to move around your space to get the optimal picture.

Pick up the projector here and the screen here.

Gaming Bean Bag

Image: Kmart

To cap off the home cinema vibes you’ll need comfy chairs, particularly if you’re planning on an extended viewing or gaming session. Kmart’s gaming bean bag chairs are just that, ultra comfortable, easily moveable and less than $50. The bean bag filling is sold seperately, however, the chairs do come with pockets for holding your remotes and devices.

Pick one up here.

Google Chromecast with Google TV

Image: Kmart

When it comes to rounding out an entertaining night at home, you’ll need something to watch. Most Smart TV’s are stocked with the standard streaming apps and whatnot, but if you want some added functionality, like the ability to stream from a phone or laptop, or a device that can easily control your smart home devices, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is a neat solution.

Check it out here.

Shuffle Board

Image: Kmart

Perhaps you’re looking for something more interactive for your home gathering. If that’s the case there’s an excellent selection of games at Kmart, including a travel shuffle board set that is perfect for a game night.

Shuffle board is easily one of the most fun team games out there and this iteration is small and portable enough to be taken anywhere, without compromising on the classic shuffle board expeirence.

Buy it here.

Inflatable Pool

Image: Kmart

Lastly, it’s summer and if you aren’t lucky enough to have a pool in your yard or building complex, you might want to invest in one of your own. Regardless of age, a blow up pool is a quintessential Australian way of keeping cool during the scorching heat and Kmart sells them for just $59.

Enjoy.

That rounds out our suggestion of Kmart entertainment products for your summer gatherings. If you’re in need of other cheap home products we have recommendations for Kmart products in every room of the house.