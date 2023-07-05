20 Unmissable Movies to Watch on Binge

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As much as Binge may be a painful streaming service to operate at times, it’s hard to deny it has some of the best movies around. From Oscar-winning favourites to the latest superhero movies, Binge is home to a plethora of top Friday night movie options. We’ve collected some of our favourite picks for your next movie night below.

The best movies streaming on Binge

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recently smashing records in cinemas there’s no better time to revisit the original film, Into the Spider-Verse.

The movie introduced us all to a stunning new style of animation that feels like it’s been ripped straight out of a comic book. It also introduced us to a bunch of new heroes with Miles Morales embarking on his journey to become Spider-Man with the help of some fellow Spider-People.

Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling received a lot of attention prior to its release, for all the wrong reasons. Behind-the-scenes drama aside, the movie is an interesting psychological thriller that is set in an idyllic community where the men are sent to work on a top-secret project and the wives are left at home to toil away – until one of them starts asking questions.

Violent Night

We may be far from Christmas but Violent Night is a fun action movie for any night of the week.

The movie stars David Harbour as a violent and ruthless version of Santa Claus who takes on a group of mercenaries who are holding a family hostage on Christmas Eve.

The Woman King

Viola Davis stars in this inspiring true story that follows the Agojie, an all-female warrior group who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s. The Woman King received huge praise when it was released in cinemas in 2022 and earned Davis Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s last film was a blockbuster and a head-scratcher. Tenet explored a world where a group learns how to manipulate time and uses it to prevent an attack from the future that threatens the present world. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki star in what is possibly Nolan’s most complex film to date.

Gladiator

Over 20 years after the release of the Oscar-winning original, a Gladiator sequel is on the way. This makes it a perfect time to revisit the original movie on Binge, which saw Russell Crowe star as a general in Ancient Rome who is forced to fight for his survival in the Colosseum.

Hereditary

Hereditary was the film that really established Ari Aster as one of the best horror directors working in Hollywood today. The film follows a family (led by Toni Collette) who are cursed by a mysterious presence after the death of their secretive grandmother. Be warned, this is a movie that will stay with you.

Elvis

If anyone was going to make a biopic that lives up to one of the most revered rock stars on Earth it would have to be Baz Luhrmann, and that’s exactly what we get in Elvis. The dazzling drama tells the tale of Elvis Presley’s impressive life from a young boy growing up inspired by the music of Mississippi to the King of Rock n Roll.

The movie received plenty of Oscar attention, particularly for Austin Butler’s star-making performance as Elvis, so it’s well worth a watch on Binge.

Top Gun Maverick

The surprise hit of 2022 had to be Top Gun Maverick. The movie continued to soar to new heights all year as Tom Cruise returned in his iconic role as Maverick, one of the world’s best fighter pilots who is tasked with training the next crop of recruits for a near-impossible mission. Top Gun Maverick has all the ingredients needed for an epic Hollywood blockbuster with incredible stunts, star power and a classic story.

Nope

Jordan Peel’s third feature film as a director, Nope, is perhaps the most underrated. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who are hunted by a mysterious creature on their family’s Hollywood horse-training estate.

The Batman

The best Batman movie we’ve had in a long time sees Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ dark and gritty detective story. The Batman sees the caped crusader in his early years of crime fighting going up against a masked serial killer known as The Riddler.

It may be the umpteenth time Batman has been tackled on screen but it is a damn good reboot for the hero.

King Richard

Forgetting all the Oscars controversy around this one, Will Smith did win that night for his role in King Richard and it’s easy to see why.

The award-worthy biopic is about two of the world’s best tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, and their father, who helped raise them to greatness. If you weren’t before, you’ll definitely leave the movie being a Williams fan.

Hellraiser (2022)

There’s been a lot of talk about the 2022 reboot of Hellraiser and you can check out what the fuss is all about over on Binge.

The story features the horror icon Pinhead, the leader of a demonic race that seeks out humans for torture, and is said to be a turning point for the franchise after a number of terrible sequels.

Dune

Adapting one of the seminal sci-fi novels of our time is no easy feat, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune does a pretty stellar job.

The movie tells half the story of the novel (with a second part set for 2023) and follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who follows his family to the desert planet of Arrakis where they oversee the mining of a precious resource known as spice.

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya fill out the rest of the cast which also features the stunning cinematography of Greig Fraser and the incredible tunes of Hans Zimmer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the biggest and, if we do say so ourselves, one of the best superhero movies in modern times is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland’s third Spidey film flung open the doors to the multiverse and successfully combined the legacy Spider-Man movies with the sprawling world of the MCU.

Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is easily the best thing to come out of DC’s Suicide Squad movies and she absolutely smashes it (with a bat) in her solo movie.

Birds of Prey serves as a spotlight for Robbie’s Quinn as well as an origin story for the trio of badass women that make up the Birds of Prey, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett).

Little Women

You probably grew up reading Louisa May Alcott’s iconic novel about sisterhood and adolescence, but Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the film still manages to make it feel timeless and relevant.

With an incredible all-star cast including Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothèe Chalamet, Little Women is a good time from start to finish and it’s the perfect way to prep for Gerwig’s next movie, Barbie.

Titane

Titane did the festival circuit last year and left a trail of nauseous, fainting audience members in its wake.

The French body horror film certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s certainly original. Titane follows a young woman who has a titanium plate fitted in her head after an accident and finds herself with murder on the brain and lust in her heart for… a car???

You have to see it to believe it and now you can on Binge.

Scream (2022)

2022’s Scream (aka Scream 5) was a revitalisation of the classic slasher franchise, bringing in a bunch of new teen suspects who are hunted by a mystery killer in a Ghostface mask. The trio of originals, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette also returned for more, but will this be their last outing?

The Northman

Gritty and ultra-violent, The Northman is the story of Amleth, a Viking out to avenge the death of his father. The movie is based on the Norse tale that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but despite the familiar story, it always finds ways to surprise you.

Once you’ve ticked these movies off your Binge list be sure to check out our picks for the best TV series on the streaming service.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.