Where to Stream All the Scream Movies Before the New One

We live in Ghostface’s world and 2023 proves it with the release of another new Scream movie. Things look a little different in Scream 6, particularly because this time we won’t be in Woodsboro. If none of that makes sense to you it’s probably time for a Scream movie marathon (or re-watch).

Where to watch all the Scream movies in Australia

Scream is a legacy franchise that basically kickstarted the trend of self-aware horror movies. Each instalment features a knife-wielding killer wearing a Ghostface mask (inspired by Edvard Munch’s The Scream painting), who runs around on a murderous rampage. The twist is that the killer is always someone you know, with every Ghostface so far revealed to be a character within the core cast.

This formula has carried five different Scream movies. Neve Campbell has been the main constant across all the Scream movies so far, as legendary final girl Sydney Prescott, along with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

However, the sequel in 2022 introduced a new young cast of characters to the Scream world who will take the reigns moving forward.

If you want to prepare yourself for that, here’s where you can watch each movie in Australia:

Scream (1996) – available to stream on Binge, Stan and Paramount+

Scream 2 (1997) – available to stream on Binge, Stan and Paramount+

Scream 3 (2000) – available to stream on Binge, Stan and Paramount+

Scream 4 (2011) – available to stream on Stan and Paramount+

Scream (2022) – available to stream on Binge and Paramount+

Scream has seen varying levels of success across its five movies. Scream 2 is actually rated the highest by review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with 82% while the lowest is Scream 3 at 41%.

Scream 6 is going to shake things up by taking the action out of the suburban town of Woodsboro and into the hustle and bustle of New York City. It will hit cinemas on March 9 and you can read up on it here.