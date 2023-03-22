The Hunger Games 10th Anniversary: Here’s Where You Can Watch All the Movies

March 23, 2023 marks 10 years since the first The Hunger Games movie hit cinemas. Wow, I feel old. To help forget all about that, there’s no better time to return to the Capitol and undertake a Hunger Games rewatch, but to do that you’ll first need to know where you can stream all the movies in Australia.

A quick guide to The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is based on the young adult dystopian novel series by Suzanne Collins. The story follows Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from District 12 who is chosen to partake in the annual Hunger Games, a televised fight to the death between child tributes from each district.

There are three books in the series which were translated into four movies, with the last book being split into two parts.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss in the movies, with Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson starring as Gale and Peeta, her love interests. Woody Harrelson, Lenny Kravitz and Elizabeth Banks also star in the movies as Katniss’ mentors and team.

The movies were all pretty well received by fans and critics. Catching Fire was praised the highest, with a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but all four films have scored 70% or above on the review aggregator.

A fourth book in The Hunger Games world was released in 2020, titled A Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, which follows a young President Snow and the origins of the games.

The book will be adapted into a movie for release later in 2023 so there’s really no better time for a Hunger Games marathon than now.

Where to stream all The Hunger Games movies

The Hunger Games is considered one of the essential young adult book adaptations of this era, alongside the likes of Harry Potter, Twilight and Divergent, which all released around a similar time.

Luckily, these days there’s no shortage of places to watch all the movies on local streaming services. Here’s where you can find each of them in Australia:

Now go forth and enjoy your Hunger Games marathon. We hope the odds are ever in your favour.