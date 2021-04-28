Step Aside McChicken, Macca’s Australia Has Three New Burgers on the Menu

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has gone and announced that it has added three new burgers to its classic line up.

The fresh trio, known as the cheese and bacon chicken range, is made up of the Cheese and Bacon McSpicy, Cheese and Bacon McChicken and Cheese and Bacon Deluxe.

Building on the flavour profiles of existing Macca’s favourites (who doesn’t love a McChicken?) the burgers are a combination of RSPCA approved chicken and local Aussie produce – just with a cheesy, bacon-y new twist.

What are these new McDonald’s burgers?

Here’s how Macca’s Australia is describing each of the new additions to the burger fam.

Cheese and Bacon McSpicy: Australia’s much loved McSpicy is now here with rasher bacon and Aussie jack cheese. Made with a 100% Aussie chicken patty, marinated and infused with a range of spices, topped mayo and lettuce. Not for the faint at heart… are you up for the spicy challenge? Available after 10.30 am.

Cheese and Bacon McChicken: Macca’s classic McChicken has been enhanced with bacon and cheese. Made with a quality chicken breast cooked in a seasoned tempura coating, topped with fresh Australian grown lettuce and our exceptional McChicken sauce, all between a sesame seed bun. Available after 10.30 am.

Cheese and Bacon Deluxe: Macca’s mouth-watering Cheese and Bacon Deluxe features a 100% Aussie chicken patty in a crunchy golden coating, made with fresh Australian grown lettuce, juicy tomatoes, creamy aioli sauce, and now with the addition of bacon and Aussie jack cheese. Available after 10.30 am.

The shiny new burgers are available from today. The only question remains: are these cheesy, bacon chicken burgers better than the classic McChicken? If you give one a try, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If you want more fast food updates, check out this so strange but so good recipe for KFC Popcorn Chicken (savoury) cupcakes here.