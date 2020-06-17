Macca’s New Gooey Cheesy Burgers Are Going to Make You Melt

Macca’s has unleashed its burger fury to give us two cracking, cheesilicous burgers that will sit nicely on the menu alongside the return of the Mozzarella sticks which were a massive hit in 2019. Holy cheesus.

The two gooey cheesy burgers from McDonald’s Cheesy range include the Cheesy Beef Burger and Cheesy Chicken Burger. Both of these will come packed in a sesame seed bun with a delish cheese patty, tomato chilli jam and crisp lettuce.

If anything can cure the winter blues, it’s got to be these bad boys.

Jo Feeney, marketing director at McDonald’s Australia noted his excitement for the new Cheesy range.

“We know there are a lot of cheese fans out there, and the newest burgers on our menu are a cheesy twist on some of our customers’ Macca’s favourites,” Feeney said in a media release.

“Our cheese patty is the perfect combination of melty cheeses including parmesan, cheddar and mozzarella, made from 100 per cent Australian milk.

“Our Mozzarella Sticks were a huge hit last year, so we had to bring them back as part of the Cheesy range. This time they’re served up with a delicious new tomato chilli dipping sauce,” added Feeney.

The entire cheesy range will be available at McDonald’s across Australia from Wednesday 17 June. But they’ll only be on the menu for a limited time so don’t waste time getting your cheese game on for lunch or dinner.