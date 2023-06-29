‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
McDonald’s Winter Menu Has Arrived With New Flaves and Returning Faves

Published 4 hours ago: June 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm -
Filed to:fast food
foodmcdonalds
Image: McDonald's

Winter means a shift in the menu for many as we move from refreshing salads and outdoor barbecues to the comfort of soups and slow-cooked meals to warm us up in the cooler months. It’s also a time of change for McDonald’s which has launched its new winter menu in Australia.

The new menu features the return of some fan favourites as well as a few new items that will surely become fan favourites.

Update: This article has been updated with the latest items on McDonald’s winter menu.

McDonald’s new winter menu for 2023

Spicy Sticky BBQ Angus Burger

mcdonalds winter menu
Image: McDonald’s

The new winter menu heralds the arrival of a new burger, the Spicy Sticky BBQ Angus. This is a burger made up of an Aussie Angus beef patty, Aussie Jack cheese, rasher bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, sticky BBQ sauce and McChicken sauce.

The burger joins the already available Classic Angus and BBQ Bacon Angus burgers in McDonald’s restaurants now.

Mozzarella Sticks

mcdonalds winter menu
Image: McDonald’s

In the snack department, McDonald’s will once again be selling Mozzarella sticks. These Mozzarella batons are breaded in a golden crust and fried, then served with a chunky tomato chilli jam.

As for new items, we have a couple of desserts to munch on including:

Raspberry & Custard Pie McFlurry

mcdonalds winter mcflurry
Image: McDonald’s

Macca’s is no stranger to introducing new variations of its classic McFlurry. For the winter menu, it is introducing a Raspberry & Custard Pie McFlurry, which is made of soft serve ice cream topped with crispy pastry pieces that are filled with creamy custard and raspberry filling. This is then coated with a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

The Raspberry & Custard pie will also be returning as a base item.

The new and returning items on McDonald’s winter menu will be available in Macca’s restaurants nationwide as well as via McDelivery from July 5. Get in quick, though, because once winter is over, these items will disappear.

This article has been updated to reflect the latest winter menu from McDonald’s. 

