Kmart’s New Aussie-Inspired Living Range Just Landed, and It’s Already Selling Out

Kmart fans, we have some good news and some bad news for you. The good news is that your beloved retail giant dropped a brand spanking new range of home living and decor items this morning. The bad news is that a bunch of items are already sold out online.

The latest living range collection from Kmart has been “inspired by Australian flora, fauna, people and places,” a statement on the drop reads. It displays earthy tones, raw wood finishes and includes art from Yorta Yorta artist Holly McLennan-Brown.

On the new range, Kmart’s Divisional Merchandise Manager, Meryn Serong, said, “We are so proud of our latest living collection here at Kmart. We love to celebrate our Australian culture and are proud of the increased importance we are placing on our Australian heritage. We can’t wait to see how our customers respond to the new range and look forward to seeing how they style their favourite pieces within their own homes”.

The collection landed in-store and online on July 29, 2021, but seeing that many Aussies remain in lockdown presently it appears the online stock for many of these items has been snatched up rather quickly.

Stand out items appear to be:

New Beginnings Framed Canvas [by Holly McLennan-Brown] – $25 (listed as back online soon)

Caramel Velvet Chair – $89 (out of stock online)

Rattan Look Shelving Unit – $59 (out of stock online)

Arch Display Shelf – $49 (out of stock online)

What remains available, at the time of publishing, however, includes:

Capsule Entertainment Unit – $49

Woven Side table – $35

Woven Lounge Chair – $79

Caramel Glazed Dinnerware – $3 per item

Woven Braid Loop Rug, Extra Large – $119 (coming soon)

Queen Bed Woven Arch Bedhead – $129 (coming soon)

We’ve reached out to Kmart about the possibility of online stock being replenished so will update you should we hear any news in that space. But until then, best get moving on anything you like. If this morning proves anything, it’s that popular items will not be around for long.