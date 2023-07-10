Here Are the Last Few Deals You Can Nab With KFC’s Christmas in July Promo

Merry Christmas in July, people! The most wonderful time of the year (well, in the cooler months, at least) is here, and KFC Australia is treating hungry Aussies with a whole lot of tasty deals as a result. With everything from discounted menu items to festive KFC merch, the folks behind your favourite chicken have gone all out on celebrating the winter months.

Here’s the full rundown on what you can expect from KFC Australia’s Christmas in July promo.

KFC Christmas in July deals: What’s on?

Okay, so the action kicked off on July 1, 2023, when KFC’s 11 days of deals went live.

The Christmas in July deals started with $1 Zinger Burgers on Saturday, July 1 and included everything from $1 Twisters to 30 nuggets for $10 and $12 Double Zinger Feasts (which includes two Zinger Burgers, 10 Nuggets and two sauces).

Specials have landed on the KFC app daily, offering cheap treats to hungry KFC fans.

In the last few days of the promo, KFC fans have been able to get their hands on the $1 Zinger Crunch Twister or $1 Original Crunch Twister (available Monday 10), and the $1 Zinger is back for one more day on Tuesday, July 11.

In addition to those daily deals, KFC has also brought back its annual Christmas in July Feast (perfect for lazy hosts who want an easy way to feed friends).

This pack includes 10 pieces of Original Recipe chicken, 10 Wicked Wings, 10 Nuggets, one Maxi Popcorn, three Large Chips, one Large Potato and Gravy, and two dipping sauces served in a Christmas in July KFC bucket.

You’ll be able to order this baby from July 1 to August 7.

And if you’re into fast food merch, you can also order new KFC Sweatshirts ($65), Long Sleeve T-shirts ($60), Corduroy Bucket Hats ($50), Socks ($25) and Fingerless Gloves, along with those cute matching human and pet sweaters that you may remember from 2022 and 2021.

Christmas merch dropped here on July 1, too.

