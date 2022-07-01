KFC’s Christmas in July Jumpers Will Get You and Your Pet Into the Furstive Spirit

Stop whatever you’re doing and pay attention because we have some huge, make-your-week kind of news. KFC has brought back its matching limited-edition Christmas in July jumpers for you and your fur baby.

We all know one of the few disappointments we Aussies experience due to our sunny Christmas period is the lack of an ugly sweater tradition. Our December weather does not allow for thick jumpers with tacky Christmas prints and so, many of us get a kick out of recreating that scene during Christmas in July celebrations.

Fully appreciating our desire to dive into the Christmas spirit during the cooler months, KFC has released its own ‘Tis The Seasonings festive jumper – available for both you and your pooch or kitty to get cosy in.

How do I get my hands on a KFC Christmas in July jumper?

So, as was the case in 2021, KFC has only got a limited number of these delightful old jumpers. You can purchase a human-sized Christmas in July jumper for $59.95 and one for your four-legged pal for $34.95 plus postage fees.

Both are available to buy on KFC’s Shopify page here as of July 1, and the best bit is that the funds raised from the sale of these festive jumpers will be donated to The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.

How about food?

If you’re keen to really get into the Christmas in July spirit, KFC also announced it has created a special Christmas in July Feast pack featuring two new limited-edition Christmas Cranberry and Christmas Mayo Stuffing dipping sauces. It includes 15 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, 12 Nuggets, 8 Wicked Wings, 1 Large Popcorn Chicken, 3 Large Chips, 1 Large Potato & Gravy and a 1.25L drink.

This Christmas pack is available for hungry bellies from Tuesday, July 12 through to August 8, 2022. And if you order from the KFC app you’ll get free delivery thrown in.

Finally, you can lean into the Christmas in July vibes even further with an entire Spotify playlist which you can check out and judge for yourselves here.

Guess there’s nothing more to say other than, fa la la la la, folks. Enjoy the silly (July) season.