KFC Has a Secret Menu – Here’s How You Can Access It

We love a good secret menu because the foodie in us can never get enough of all the tasty morsels that exist out there. If you weren’t already aware, KFC too has a secret menu. As well as the Triple Stacker Burger, there’s an entire list of secret goodness you can sink your teeth in. Here’s how to access that menu and join KFC’s secret society.

Here’s how to access the KFC secret menu.

Download the KFC app to your iOS or Android device. Start the app and hit the Order Now button. Search for a local KFC store (I prefer to not give the app access to my location — no need to share more information than necessary). Once you’ve found a store, tap on the Order button. When you see the menu, pull down the menu until you see a cartoon version of Colonel Sanders and hold it for about 11 seconds. When you release, you should see the Secret Menu.

Aside from the Triple Stacker Burger, the menu currently has the Zinger Chipster – a tasty concoction of Zinger fillet, lettuce, cheese and chips in a tortilla for $6.95. There’s also a $4.95 Kentucky Snack pack with chips, Popcorn Chicken and ‘fiery supercharged sauce’. If you’re feeling particularly peckish, a $12.45 Triple Stacker Burger with, you guessed it, three stacked Zinger fillets, bacon and cheese is also available for a short time.

The Kentucky Slider

The menu changes over time with different options so you’ll have to check in regularly to see what’s available.

If there’s a similar menu at Maccas I can’t find it although it’s pretty easy to customise existing menu items to your heart’s content.

