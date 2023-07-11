Prepare to Inhale Hungry Jack’s New Biscoff Desserts

We may have missed out on the popular Grimace Shake in Australia but the new menu items at Hungry Jack’s may just make up for it. The fast food restaurant has announced that two new Biscoff-infused desserts are now available in Australia, so we implore you to run, not walk, to your nearest Hungry Jack’s.

Starting from Tuesday, July 11, the Biscoff Storm and Biscoff Shake will be served at Hungry Jack’s restaurants Australia-wide.

The Biscoff Storm is a new edition of the classic Hungry Jack’s ice cream dessert that features vanilla soft serve paired with crunchy, caramelised Biscoff biscuit crumbs and topping.

There’s not much more to be said about the Biscoff Shake except that it does exactly what it says on the tin, blending Australian milk with Biscoff cookie crumb.

“Biscoff has taken the world by storm and Australians have been calling out for Lotus Biscoff desserts. We have listened and are excited to bring Biscoff Storm and Shake exclusively to Hungry Jack’s for a limited time only.” Hungry Jack’s Marketing Director, Luke Pavan, said in a statement.

The Biscoff Storm and Biscoff Shake are both priced starting at $5.95.

It’s unclear how long the Biscoff desserts will be in store, so get in while you can.

Speaking of new menu items, the Biscoff desserts aren’t the only new meals that Hungry Jack’s has added to its line-up.

Gravy Tatos, which are deep-fried mashed potato and gravy coated in a crispy crumb, are now available in restaurants in six or 18-piece packs or as a side in meal deals.

All of the above menu items are available to order in-store or via the Hungry Jack’s app.

If Hungry Jacks isn’t your style, you can also peruse what is available on McDonald’s new winter menu, which also features a couple of new desserts to dig into.