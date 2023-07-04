Make This 3-Ingredient Violet Crumble Cookie Pie for World Chocolate Day

It’s World Chocolate Day this week (July 7) but, let’s be honest, we don’t need a designated day to enjoy the sweet stuff. That being said, if you are looking for a special way to celebrate chocolate on Friday (or any day) this 3-ingredient recipe from Violet Crumble for cookie pie should be an essential.

In Australia we’re contractually obliged to love the Violet Crumble – it’s the best – and it’s spawned so many great recipes. But this one has to be one of the easiest and most delicious.

Here’s how to make it.

Violet Crumble cookie pie recipe

What you’ll need:

1 x 280 g bag of Violet Crumble Bites

1 x roll of cookie dough

Lotus Biscoff spread

You’ll also need to use a skillet or cast iron frying pan for this recipe.

Method:

Start by crushing or dicing two handfuls of Violet Crumble pieces in a bowl. Evenly distribute your roll of cookie dough in your skillet, making a coating along the base of the pan. Spread a dollop of Biscoff on top of the cookie dough base. Sprinkle the crushed Violet Crumble on top. Add more dollops of cookie dough on top and flatten slightly. Bake in the oven at 160°C for 15 minutes. Add toppings of your choice (ice cream is a suggestion) and enjoy!

You’ll be left with something that is part cookie, part pie and all parts delicious.

You can choose to carve up your cookie pie into pieces or get right in there and eat it with a spoon right from the skillet.

If you’re after more recipes featuring the humble Violet Crumble be sure to check out the official website which has every dessert imaginable featuring the honeycomb chocolate.

And if you’re after more recipes for World Chocolate Day we have a few you can check out here.