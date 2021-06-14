Popular Sweets That Just Happen to Also Be Vegan

A vegan diet can be tough to follow when nearly every item on the shelf contains some form of animal product. Thankfully, there are more plant-based and dairy-free options on offer these days than ever before.

Still, it can be difficult to find a vegan option on your average shop, particularly in the sweets aisle which is full of hidden animal by-products like gelatin or milk.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered a bunch of off-the-shelf treat items in Aussie supermarkets that vegans can pick up guilt-free.

Vegan Chocolate

We can’t forget the dessert staple – chocolate. So, which brands are vegan-friendly?

You might see Moser Roth Dark chocolate on Aussie shelves which is dairy-free. There’s also Whittaker’s Dark chocolate varieties or Pana chocolate which has a bunch of delicious flavours like strawberry and pistachio or sour cherry and vanilla.

Lindt Dark Noir chocolate is also an option for vegans.

Soon, Nestle will be joining the party with its first vegan KitKat bar. The KitKat V uses a rice-based alternative to milk to create its chocolate. It will arrive in Australia from July 26 in Woolworths Metro stores and at the KitKat Chocolatory.

Vegan Cakes

The latest and greatest addition to vegan treats is Woolworths’ Lotus Biscoff cake. The delicious new creation consists of layers of vanilla cake separated by Lotus Biscoff spread, vegan buttercream and crumbled Biscoff biscuits on top. The best part – you get all that for only $8. Sign me up.

On that note, Lotus Biscoff’s on their own are also vegan-friendly.

The Woolworths and Coles bakery sections also always have a few vegan desserts on offer that are worth checking out too.

Vegan Biscuits

Oreos are a classic vegan biscuit. They’re simple, delicious, cheap and available in a bunch of different flavours, sizes and styles. Just make sure some of the wilder flavours haven’t snuck in any extra ingredients.

If Oreos aren’t your style there’s still a couple of other options on shelves.

Arnott’s Choc Ripple, Gingernut, Lemon Crisp and Raspberry Shortcake biscuits are all vegan options as are Woolworth home brand Mint Creme, Double choc and scotch finger biscuits.

Unfortunately, there’s yet to be a vegan Tim Tam option from Arnott’s, but the closest you can get is a Leda Choculence biscuit.

Vegan Ice Cream

Ice Cream is full of milk and cream, traditionally making it a no-go for vegans. But now there’s plenty of dairy-free ice creams on offer.

One of the most popular and luxurious is Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy pints, which come in chocolate chip, fudge, caramel cluster and peanut butter & cookies varieties.

Alternatively, there’s Weis Sorbets, Pana Organic, Halo Top or Woolworths Plantitude ice cream on offer.

Vegan Lollies

Gummy lollies can be a tough one because they often hide gelatin – which is derived from animals. But there are still a few options out there.

For the most part, Darrell Lea licorice twists and bites are a safe bet, as are Zappos, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

The Natural Confectionary Company also has its own Vegan Fruit Mix of lollies which are a popular choice. Fruit-tella is also offering a new line of vegan and gluten-free gummies with hippo and sour worm options.

So there you have it – a bunch of dairy-free, vegan-safe sweet treat options to satisfy those sugar cravings. Have we missed any of your favourites? Let us know.

This article has been updated with additional products.