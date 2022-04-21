Australia, Our Prayers Have Been Answered, We Can Now Buy the Biscoff KitKats

Level Up Your Life

Image supplied by KitKat

If there’s one thing that all of us Aussies can agree upon, it’s how heavenly KitKats are. And just when you thought they couldn’t get any better, think again. In fantastic news that has absolutely brightened my week, Aussies can now buy the iconic KitKat Chunky filled with Lotus Biscoff spread.

According to KitKat, one of the most searched for flavours on their website is the KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff so it should come as no surprise that it has found its way Down Under.

This collaboration is every chocolate and biscuit lover’s dream. I mean, the chocolate wafer deliciousness of KitKat combined with the creamy-yet-crunchy goodness of Biscoff is everything you could ever want.

What’s in the KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff?

Biscoff KitKat
Image supplied by KitKat

If the name of the collaboration didn’t sell it to you already, let’s crack the new KitKat open and see what’s going on inside.

The KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff combines the oh-so iconic crisp oven-baked wafer finger that has inspired us to take a break for years now, with the caramelised biscuit spread – Lotus Biscoff.

It would almost be rude not to take a break out of your day and try it.

Where can you buy the Biscoff KitKat?

If you’re like me, reading about this (almost) too-good-to-be-true treat has likely left your tastebuds itching to get a taste.

Thankfully, you can buy the new KitKat Chunky with Biscoff from Coles or Woolworths or any good convenience store. You can also buy them directly from here.

A dark chocolate lover?

KitKat understands that some of you may be dark chocolate fans, so they are making sure you don’t miss out on all the fun either.

Coming to select supermarkets and convenience retailers in May, KitKat is launching two new dark choccie flavours: KitKat Dark 70% and KitKat Dark with Raspberry.

Anyway, I’ll be back, I’ve gotta run to my local supermarket and buy them out of this devilish Biscoff KitKat creation.

