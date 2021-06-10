Aussie Broadband Will Give You a Month of Free NBN

As far as NBN providers go, Aussie Broadband is a pretty good option. It’s typical NBN speeds usually top its respective connections, which is particularly great if you do a lot of online gaming.

If you’ve been curious about swapping providers, or you just love free stuff, Aussie is currently running an offer where your first month with one of its NBN plans will be free (excluding its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans).

This offer is available until August 31, and you’ll need to use the discount code “FASTMONTH“.

These plans have no contract term, so you’re free to give them the flick for another plan or internet provider whenever you like. If you really wanted to, you could take your free month of internet and then change provider (although that seems like more trouble than it’s worth).

You can check out the eligible Aussie Broadband plans below:

How does Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 compare?

On average, most NBN 100 connections sit around the 90 to 100Mbps mark when it comes to typical evening speeds. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plan is close to the front of the pack with a typical speed of 99Mpbs.

In terms of price, Aussie is a bit more expensive. Looking at the table below, most NBN 100 plans sit in the mid-$70 to $90 range when it comes to monthly costs. A few providers, like Tangerine, Superloop and Spintel, are also offering discounted prices that last for the first six months you’re with any of these providers.

However, while the price tag for Aussie’s NBN 100/20 connection is a bit higher than most others, this works in the provider’s favour as you’ll be saving $99 during your first month.

With Tangerine, Superloop and Spintel your total savings are $90, $90 and $65.70, respectively.

You can check out how Aussie Broadband’s plan compares to others in the NBN 100 range below:

Are there any other Aussie Broadband deals?

As we mentioned before, this doesn’t include Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any deals available for these connections.

If you’re looking for a faster connection, you can currently grab Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan for only $99/month if you use the code “FAST30“. You’ll be able to save yourself $30 off your monthly bill for the first six months you’re on the plan.

There’s a similar deal for its NBN 1000 plan too. You can save $30 per month if you use the code “FAST30“, and only pay $119/month. This discount will be applied for the first six months you’re on the plan.

You can check out the rest of Aussie Broadband’s discounted NBN plans below: