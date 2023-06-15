All the Freebies You Can Score With IKEA’s Upgraded Loyalty Program

IKEA’s loyalty system is getting an upgrade with the Family Club now offering customers store rewards like restaurant meals and delivery discounts.

Here’s how IKEA’s family loyalty club is set to change and what freebies you can score.

IKEA’s new Family Club loyalty perks

The major update to IKEA’s Family loyalty club comes in the form of reward keys – named after the famed Allen key.

Starting this month, IKEA Family members will be able to collect digital reward keys that will progressively earn them rewards. Such rewards include meals and items from the Swedish restaurant as well as product vouchers and discounts on delivery.

So, how do you earn these fabled reward keys? Customers can earn these digital keys in a number of ways, including:

Booking and attending an IKEA planning session

Making online or in-store purchases

Registering and attending free IKEA Family events or workshops

Logging into an IKEA family account

And what do you do with these reward keys once you have them? Here are some of the rewards you can earn:

Delivery discounts

50 reward keys = save $5 on online delivery

150 reward keys = save $15 on online delivery

300 reward keys = save $30 on online delivery

Product discounts

150 reward keys = save $10 on IKEA home furnishings and accessories

300 reward keys = save $20 on IKEA home furnishings and accessories

Swedish restaurant offerings

73 reward keys = free Daim cake slice and hot drink

105 reward keys = free meatball meal (8 pieces)

It’s unclear at this stage how many keys you earn per transaction or interaction.

As a reminder, IKEA Family is free to join and will also continue to offer its existing lineup of perks, such as member-only prices on items and exclusive food offers.

FYI if you’ve never been to an IKEA restaurant or its Swedish market before there are a lot of great must-try food items that the staff recommend.