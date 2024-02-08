IKEA’s Latest Sale Will Help Equip Students For The New Year

In these trying financial times, we love a good sale, particularly on essential home items, and IKEA is coming through with the goods right now with a sale aimed at uni students.

All eleven of IKEA’s student bundles cost under $50 and provide storage solutions, cooking tools, and home decor – ideal for those living in dorms, sharehouses or anyone with a home office, really.

Here are some of the most popular bundles on sale at IKEA:

IKEA bundle for an organised desk:

DRÖNJÖNS pen cup – $2.50

HAVREHOJ holder for tablet – $15

KALKSTUFF Cable holder (set of 3) – $2.50

SITTBRUNN USB-A to USB-C 1m – $3

STENERIK laptop support – $25

IKEA bundle for the aspiring chef:

PRUTA food container (set of 17) – $7

BEVARA sealing clip (set of 26) – $2

HEAT Pot stand 19cm 3pk – $3.50

LEGITIM Chopping board 34x24cm – $3

ANNONS 5-piece cookware set – $19

TAGGHAJ frying pan 24cm – $6.50

FULLÄNDAD 5-piece kitchen utensil set – $5

HILDEGUN tea towel – $0.75

IKEA bundle for the cleanest laundry:

JÄLL laundry bag with stand 50L – $7

JÄLL drying rack in/outdoor – $10

SLIBB clothes peg 8pk – $3

BÄSTIS lindt roller – $1.50

SPRUTTIG Hanger 10pk – $3

IKEA new year bedding bundle:

NATTSVÄRMARE duvet cover and pillowcase – $19

VILDKORN pillow low 50x80cm – $12

SILVERTOPP duvet, light warm 150x200cm – $6.50

TAGGVALLMO fitted sheet (single) – $7

FÄRGMARA pillowcase 50x80cm – $3

The student bundles will be available at IKEA in-store and online starting on February 28.

On top of the bundles, IKEA is also offering blanket savings of 20 per cent off selected mattresses, desks and dinner bundles in February. Some of the best deals in that department are:

VALEVÅG pocket sprung mattress (queen) – $369

VESTERÖY pocket sprung mattress (queen) – $299

VESTMARKA sprung mattress (single) – $119

LAGKAPTEN /ALEX Desk (white) – $151

ALEX Desk (white) – $159

MICKE Desk (white) – $59

BEKANT desk (white) – $239

Before you purchase, don’t forget that IKEA’s Family loyalty program offers a further discount on some items and also includes you in a decent loyalty rewards scheme.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA