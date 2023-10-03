Nail the ‘70s and ‘80s Aesthetic With IKEA’s Latest Collection

If you didn’t know already, IKEA is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year (no wonder the meatballs are so good), and with that, it’s bringing back some of its beloved items from the vault. That includes the NYTILLVERKAD collection, a series of classic retro designs paired with bold colours.

IKEA’s NYTILLVERKAD is a tribute to the 1970s and 1980s with a range of fabrics in a hot orange colour. According to IKEA, the collection is perfect for those who want to “make a statement” or add subtle touches of vibrancy to their home.

Many of the products in the NYTILLVERKAD range were first sold back in the 70s and 80s, meaning you can use them to create an authentic vintage vibe.

Image: IKEA

The creative leader behind the NYTILLVERKAD collection, Karin Gustavsson, said they wanted the pieces to “stand on their own, like sculptures that stand out in any room.”

The return of NYTILLVERKAD also brings the SVEDJÄNAVA paw-like pattern and the NICKFIBBLA fabric pattern back into the rotation, as well as popular furniture items like the SKALBODA armchair.

Image: IKEA

Some of the highlights from the NYTILLVERKAD furniture range include:

SKÅLBODA armchair (black or orange) – $99

JÄRLÅSA side table on castors (red or white) – $79

HOLMSJÖ stool (beech/Jonsybyn black) – $99

NICKFIBBLA cushion cover 50×50 (orange white stripe or white orange stripe) – $8

NICKFIBBLA pre-cut fabric 150×300 (orange white stripe) – $30

SVEDJENÄVA cushion cover 50×50 (multi, dark) – $8

SVEDJENÄVA pre-cut fabric 150×300 (multi, dark) – $30

HAVSFJÄDER lampshade – $59

TUVKORNELL candle holder (orange) – $15

STOENSE rug (red) – $189

October marks the second drop in the collection, and it is available in Australian IKEA stores and online now.

If you’re planning to order anything in IKEA’s latest range, don’t forget the retailer recently overhauled its loyalty program, providing you with more ways to score free delivery and food items from the restaurant.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA Australia