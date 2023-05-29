5 IKEA Pieces Under $200 That’ll Make Your Rental Feel Lush

From rising inflation to HECs debt increases, we’re all feeling the pinch as the cost of living continues to rise. With all that going on, it’s no wonder that many Aussies are turning to budget-friendly furniture and DIY projects that will help elevate their rental without breaking the bank. That’s where IKEA comes in, which has dropped its prices on some popular home items to help spruce up your living spaces.

Let’s not waste any time, shall we? Here are 5 pieces under $200 from IKEA that will bring new life to your rental and keep some money in your pockets.

IKEA budget furniture

Jonaxel – $41

This storage system from IKEA is the perfect way to keep your areas nice and tidy without spending a fortune.

The Jonaxel is perfect for building a combination of storage that fits your needs and works in humid bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Råskog – $49

Now this is something that I see all over TikTok and Pinterest being used as a bar cart or as a mini pantry. Our editor even owns one!

This IKEA trolley will fit just about anywhere, and it’s on wheels, meaning it can be moved wherever you need it to go. It’s great for storing kitchen utensils, spices, desk accessories, clothing and jewellery and even a great storage solution in bathrooms.

Vestmarka – $149

Mattresses aren’t the cheapest things to buy, but they are one of the most important.

You can get IKEA’s 18 cm high spring mattress for just $149, which is a steal. It’s fitted with Bonnell springs and a layer of foam on the top with a quilted cover to add that extra bit of cushioning.

Alex – $199

Previously $249, IKEA’s Alex desk is perfect for those who work from home.

It’s simple in its design, so it can go with any style office or bedroom, and it doesn’t take up a lot of space, which is ideal in rentals. The back is also finished, so you could, theoretically, put it in the middle of the room if you wanted.

Tvärhand – $15

You really can’t go wrong with this stylish lamp from IKEA. It’s sleek with black metal but has a homey touch with the bamboo base.

You can also add your own decorative light bulb if you want to add something fun to your space.

