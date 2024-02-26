IKEA Is Serving Up Half Price Meals On Fridays

In these trying economic times, it’s hard to turn down a good deal and IKEA is coming through with both affordable furniture and an affordable feed this month. IKEA’s new Happy Days promotion means every Friday is indeed a good day at its Swedish restaurant.

IKEA Restaurant Happy Days Deals

The way this Happy Days promotion works is pretty simple. Every Friday, IKEA Family members can score a 50% discount on hot meals from the Swedish restaurant. This applies to all IKEA stores in Australia.

That means that starting at 11:00 am until closing time each Friday, IKEA customers can show their family membership (which is free to join, by the way) and receive half price on hot food items including the iconic Swedish meatballs, fish and chips, chicken parmi and more.

In addition to that, if you spend $100 or more on Fridays at the IKEA restaurant you’ll score a $25 voucher to go towards anything in-store that day, furniture included!

If you’re wondering what the new prices of IKEA meals will be on Happy Days, here’s the updated menu:

Swedish Meatballs – 8pcs (Friday price $6.25, normal price $12.50)

Swedish Meatballs – 12pcs (Friday price $8, normal price $16)

Plant Balls – 8pcs (Friday price $5, normal price $10)

Plant Balls – 12pcs (Friday price $6.50, normal price $13)

Veggie Balls – 8pcs (Friday price $5.50, normal price $11)

Veggie Balls – 12pcs (Friday price $7, normal price $15)

Fish and Chips (Friday price $6, normal price $12)

Baked Salmon Fillet (Friday price $7.25, normal price $14.50) *new menu

Chicken Parmigiana w/ chips (Friday price $8, normal price $16)

IKEA’s Country Food Manager, Matthew Taylor, said in a statement that this promotion is designed to help with the cost of living right now:

“We know Aussies love our delicious Swedish menu, and we also know that the cost of living is hitting everyone close to home. By introducing 50% off hot meals every Friday for our IKEA Family members, we ensure that our customers can come visit us no matter their budget to enjoy a meal with family or friends before or after browsing the showroom and picking up those items to make their homework better,” he said.

There’s something cozy in the idea of chilling out at IKEA on a Friday night. Getting a feed at the restaurant before browsing the shop for any homewares I can assemble over the weekend sounds simply delightful. Clearly, my partying days are behind me.