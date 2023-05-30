The Best Food Items at IKEA, According to the People Who Work There

If you’ve ever been to an IKEA you’ll know that the restaurant is a highly coveted part of the experience. Whether it’s grabbing a meatball lunch before embarking on your furniture shopping or picking up a sweet treat to take home, IKEA’s Swedish marketplace and restaurant are full of tasty food items.

Everyone has their opinions on what to eat at IKEA, but perhaps none know better than the staff who work there.

What are IKEA staff members’ favourite food items?

Our friends at IKEA have given us some of the staff member’s go-to menu items that you’ll definitely want to pick up next time you’re there.

Anna Lindblad, a Transformation Specialist in the Perth store, recommends the Gooey Chocolate Cake (aka Kladdkaka) from the restaurant:

First of all, it’s a gooey delicious cake, either on its own or with some whipped cream. But it also reminds me of home (Sweden), with Kladdkaka being one of the most popular sweet treats. It even has its own day in the calendar – Gooey chocolate cake day!

Visual Merchandising Manager at IKEA Logan, Georgia Gardiner, picked an all-around fave with the Swedish Meatballs with lingonberry and mash:

Before I worked for IKEA I was always a lover of the meatballs. Now that I work here the obsession continues. I will eat the meatballs at least twice a week for lunch at work and I always have a bag on hand at home for a quick spaghetti throw together! They are the perfect light lunch and the lingonberry jam is the perfect sweet treat on the side – you can’t go past that sweet and savoury combo!

Kahlia Lickiewicz, IKEA’s Communications Business Partner, had to shout out the Knäckebröd Flerkon crispbread:

These are very typically Swedish – deliciously crispy and a great snack when hosting parties. I have fond memories of eating them when I visited Sweden. They are best served with cream cheese, smoked salmon, dill and lingonberry jam. I even served them last week at a Eurovision Party I hosted – I took it as good luck because Sweden won the competition!

IKEA Food Coordinator Dru from Masden Park Sydney had an opinion that we wholeheartedly agree with, naming the Daim cake as their top menu item:

The Daim cake is just a classic! It is an almond cake with a milk chocolate coating and bits of caramel, it is gluten free; and a great option for all the vegos out there. I enjoy milk chocolate and the daim range of mini chocolates and chocolate bars; making the cake an all-time favourite for me. It is also available at Swedish Food Markets across IKEA stores, so it most definitely makes it way onto my food tray in the restaurant and into my trolley when I’m shopping to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Be sure to pick up these food items the next time you’re taking a trip to IKEA. Do you agree with the staff, or do you have a favourite IKEA menu item you want to shout out? Let us know in the comments.

