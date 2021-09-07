Guzman y Gomez Has a New ‘Insanely Flavourful’ Plant-Based Taco on the Menu

Mexican fast-food joint, Guzman y Gomez (GYG), has announced that it has introduced a new “insanely flavourful” plant-based filling to its menu: Shredded Shiitake Mushrooms.

After three years of development, the fast-food restaurant has revealed that “this mouthwatering mushroom filling is the first new filling to be introduced to the GYG menu since 2018 and is available in restaurants across the country”.

The new menu addition comes from years of research and refinement, along with a collaboration with Fable Food Co, and according to the statement released by Guzman y Gomez, the result is a take on mushrooms like you’ve never tasted before. Big call.

The Shredded Shiitake Mushroom protein filling has been seasoned with GYG’s classic smoked paprika, garlic and onion flavours and has been developed without artificial flavours, added preservatives, colours or other additives.

In celebration of the new filling, Guzman y Gomez has also announced that it has introduced a new taco to the menu: The Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco.

The plant-based taco has been “Made with a fresh soft shell tortilla, filled with shredded mushroom, crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with GYG’s signature Pico de Gallo and Chimi Mayo” and will set you back just $5.

On the announcement, Steven Marks, GYG Founder and CEO said:

“For years and years, GYG have been tasting and trialling every plant-based option on the market and we’ve finally found the one with Fable. You will not find a more delicious, clean plant-based filling than our incredible Shredded Shiitake Mushrooms. It’s so full of flavour, it’s honestly the best mushroom I’ve ever had. We’ve also launched the brand new Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco which absolutely everyone is going to love.” “We wanted to offer guests a really unique and delicious plant-based filling that could be added to all our menu items, from burritos to nachos. We are so excited to be working with the team at Fable who are just as passionate about clean, quality ingredients as we are. Honestly, you’ve got to get your hands on these mushrooms, they’re just so good!”

The new shredded mushroom filling and Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco are available now. You can check out the full Guzman y Gomez menu, including its new plant-based options, here.